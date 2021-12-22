Editorial: Moral bankruptcy doesn't count in Sackler family protection deal

A federal judge on Dec. 16 correctly annulled a disgusting deal approved in federal bankruptcy court that allowed the pharmaceutical world’s infamous Sackler family to escape future liability for the national opioid-addiction crisis the family helped create.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon saw through the blatant abuse of the bankruptcy court system to protect family members who were morally bankrupt but nowhere close to financial bankruptcy and had no business tying their personal liability protection to the broader settlement affecting their company, Purdue Pharma.

Although McMahon’s ruling could mean more years of delays and court fights, it’s worth the time and expense to ensure the Sacklers don’t escape full liability for knowingly flooding the market with a highly addictive product, OxyContin, while falsely claiming it was non-addictive.

The damage they inflicted in towns and cities across the country requires that the Sackler family be held fully accountable — financially and legally. They got rich by ruining millions of lives, ripping apart families and causing financial turmoil for cities like St. Louis, forcing their law enforcement and social agencies to cope with addiction-related homelessness and crime. Mexican cartels capitalized on OxyContin addictions by marketing heroin as a cheaper and more accessible alternative. Drug gangs flooded the streets with guns, contributing heavily to today’s high urban homicide rates.

The Sacklers donated billions of dollars to fund major arts facilities and wings of museums around the country, as if to whitewash their culpability. On Dec. 9, New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the Sackler name would be removed from seven exhibition spaces.

A federal bankruptcy judge in September reluctantly signed off on the deal that granted the Sacklers protection. The Sacklers agreed to dissolve Purdue Pharma and pay out $4.5 billion to states that had filed claims. But the family had already moved an estimated $10 billion to offshore accounts in the years before the settlement, putting the money out of reach.

Even at the time of the bankruptcy settlement, the judge who approved the deal expressed extreme discomfort with the arrangement, saying, “This is a bitter result. B-I-T-T-E-R.”

In striking down the agreement, McMahon echoed concerns raised by this newspaper and others that the federal bankruptcy system was never designed to assign liability protections to people who weren’t directly tied to a bankruptcy claim, aren’t financially bankrupt and, in fact, are filthy rich.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson perhaps said it best: “There cannot be two forms of justice — one for ordinary Americans and a different one for billionaires.” He acknowledged that some potentially rough and litigious days are ahead, but the need to hold the Sackler family accountable remains paramount. “I’m prepared to take this fight all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary, to ensure true accountability for the Sackler family.”