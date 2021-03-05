Editorial: More interesting details in Virginia's marijuana legalization bill

On the other hand, Virginia’s law allows fewer retail stores than in Washington, a state similar to us in population. Washington sets a cap of 556 retail licenses although only 485 are presently in operation. Colorado — with no caps — counts 609 retailers, even though sales are only legal in parts of the state. Oregon — another state with no caps — last year counted 660 dispensaries. If Virginia let the free market rule, and if Virginians like their weed as much as those out west, we might wind up with more than 400 retail stores.

Here’s a good way to visualize our max of 400 retail stores: Virginia has 392 Alcoholic Beverage Control stores. So we could wind up with about as many pot stores as liquor stores — the difference being that ABC stores are state-owned and marijuana stores will be privately owned. Another irony: A conservative Virginia of years past set up a government-run system for liquor sales but a liberal Virginia is now setting up a free-market system for marijuana sales. We have socialized liquor but will have private enterprise pot (up to a point, since the number of stores will be limited by law).

What Virginia is doing here isn’t simply legalizing marijuana, its opening the door for an entirely new industry — with a supply chain from farm-to-store with manufacturers in between (think edibles) and wholesalers (think transportation) in between. Somebody will make money here and in the future we’ll likely see local governments trumpeting the opening of a marijuana manufacturing facility the same way they do the opening of some other type of factory. Jobs are jobs. Where will those up to 450 cultivation facilities be? Will they be mostly farms (in rural areas) or greenhouses (which might be in cities)? Where will the up to 60 manufacturers be? They’d probably want to be close to the growers, right? If Southside and Southwest Virginia wants those jobs, local governments should be trying to figure out now how to attract them. Which economic development agency will be the first to hold a seminar to tell potential entrepreneurs what they need to do to get into this new business sector?