Editorial: Much ado about a mermaid

Readers should know before going any further that this editorial will contain spoilers for a 32-year-old movie, and for the 185-year-old fairy tale that it’s based on.

Angry reactions to entertainment properties that cast non-white actors in parts previously envisioned as Caucasian have become distressingly common in this time of instant internet outrage — and in the wackadoodle furor over Disney’s live-action remake of its 1989 smash “The Little Mermaid,” such outrage has reached new heights of ludicrousness.

Halle Bailey, half of the Grammy-nominated, Billboard chart-topping R&B sister act Chloe x Halle, was cast as the titular character of Disney’s forthcoming “Little Mermaid” re-adaptation all the way back in 2019. When the Mouse House posted the teaser trailer Sept. 9, there was a huge positive response — not least a viral video of young Black girls smiling in delight on their first view of Bailey as Ariel.

But there was also backlash on social media from viewers angry that a Black actress was portraying Ariel, who in the 1989 film had pale skin, blue eyes and fire engine red hair. Almost a million viewers clicked “dislike” on the innocuous film clip. A bootleg version of the clip briefly circulated online, in which an AI program had “fixed” Bailey’s Ariel by turning her into a white-skinned redhead. (In a prime instance of demonstrating what folks who complain about “wokeness” really mean, the person who triumphantly announced this “fix” described Bailey as a “woke actor” rather than a Black actor.)

Never mind that the 1989 film is a cartoon about a mythological being. Never mind that the 1989 film is a musical — its music written by the same team that composed “Little Shop of Horrors” and Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” — and thus no aspect of the casting of Ariel could be more important than voice talent, which Bailey possesses in great quantity.

There’s nothing wrong with regarding “The Little Mermaid” with nostalgia, but claiming that its story elements must remain immutable is just plain silly, whatever the reasoning.

First, as fun as it is to watch and as toe-tappingly irresistible as its numbers are, one could sum up the rather regressive plot of “The Little Mermaid” as “already pretty young girl undergoes extreme body reshaping makeover to win the love of a wealthy boy from a foreign kingdom — and it works!” (To be fair, and for better or for worse, many other popular tales of romance follow a similar arc.)

Second, if the idea is that “The Little Mermaid” requires an originalist interpretation in the manner that the current U.S. Supreme Court majority views the Constitution, consider that having Bailey play the previously animated Ariel is nowhere near as drastic a change as the alterations that Disney made to the original Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale.

Danish author Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid” first appeared in an 1837 collection of fairy tales. (A Literary Hub article published in July notes that the events in Andersen’s mermaid story have real-life parallels with the author’s unrequited love for another man, but for the sake of this analysis we’ll stick to what’s in the text.)

As in the movie, the mermaid — who is never given a name — has blue eyes, pale skin, long flowing hair, and an obsession with the world of land-living humans that sets her apart from her family and her people. As in the movie, the mermaid falls in love with a human prince whom she rescues after a storm capsizes his ship. (Here’s one major difference early on — in the original, the rest of the crew drowns. Also, there’s no talking fish, crabs or seagulls!)

As in the movie, the mermaid crushes so hard on the prince that she ends up going to a sea witch to exchange her single fin for two legs, and as in the movie, the witch demands the mermaid’s voice as payment. And here’s where the versions really start to diverge, as the witch informs the mermaid that her every step on land will feel like she’s walking on knives. Disney left that part out.

The mermaid goes through with the deal, the prince finds her naked on the shore and takes her in. He tells her how he longs to meet the girl who saved his life, but because she cannot speak (nor, apparently, read or write) she’s unable to reveal to him that she’s the one. In the movie, there’s an entirely new plot driven by the witch’s villainy and dastardly ambitions that results in the prince learning the truth about Ariel, and they live happily ever after.

In the story, the mermaid’s gambit … fails completely. The mermaid never fits in on land, never finds relief for her agony, never manages to communicate her feelings. The prince mistakenly marries another woman, and the mermaid dies.

The story is also extremely preoccupied with the notion of whether or not a mermaid has an immortal soul, which leads to a bittersweet denouement in which the mermaid discovers she will live on after her death as a spirit of the air, occasionally perceived by humans as a gentle breeze.

Where are the online hordes demanding that the original ending be restored?