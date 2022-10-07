Editorial: New art show brings choice masterworks to Southwest Virginia

Here’s a question that might intrigue even the most casual connoisseur of fine art: what do Titian, El Greco, Rembrandt van Rijn, Maria van Oosterwyck, Eugène Delacroix, Gustave Doré, William-Adolphe Bouguereau, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Claude Monet have in common?

It’s a trick question, in a way. What these artists have in common is that they all have paintings on display in “Titian to Monet: European Paintings from Joslyn Art Museum,” a showcase of 52 masterpieces that span 500 years of art history. The traveling exhibition opens Saturday at the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke — the only museum on the East Coast that will be hosting the show.

Taubman Chief Curator Karl Willers described the show as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” granting Southwest Virginia the chance to see a sample from “one of the most comprehensive and just choice collections of European art in the country.”

The 90-year-old Joslyn in Omaha, Nebraska, might not be an institution familiar to the Roanoke Valley, but it’s about to be, in part because of a fortuitous visit home. “It’s the collection I grew up with as a child,” said Taubman Executive Director Cindy Petersen. “I remember as a school child, with the tours, standing in front of the Renoir and the Monet.”

While visiting her parents during summer 2021, Petersen met with Joslyn Executive Director and CEO Jack Becker. The Joslyn was preparing to close for two years in order to undergo a 42,000 square foot expansion. Petersen learned that during the temporary closing, the Joslyn had intentions to allow items from its collection to travel to two other museums, and arranged for the Taubman to be one of them. “That was an opportunity for the Taubman to have that come here and secure that for our community.”

As with the Taubman’s previous banner exhibitions such as “Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design,” which general admission to the museum is free, visiting “Titian to Monet” requires a ticket purchase. The opening celebration, happening 8-11 p.m. Saturday, requires tickets ranging $20-$25 for individual purchases, and once the show officially opens Oct. 14 there will be an admission price of $8-$10, with all school-age children admitted free.

While museums aren’t necessary in the business of spectacle one-upmanship — entertainment matters, but education matters more — the Taubman did face a tough-act-to-follow sort of situation after the resounding success of the Ruth E. Carter show, featuring the creations of the Academy Award-winning costume designer whose craft was an essential element of major motion pictures from “Do the Right Thing” to “Black Panther.” That exhibition brought a diverse audience to the museum, including many who had not visited before.

While quite different, “Titian to Monet” is in its own way awe-inspiring.

It’s not uncommon for art ventures such as Roanoke’s Year of the Arts project to explore how art can take many more forms than images contained within a rectangular frame on a gallery wall. “Titian to Monet” cuts in the exact opposite direction — it is exactly the sort of thing one first thinks of when one pictures an “art museum exhibition” — but it’s an exceptional example of its kind. Simply put, Roanoke’s art museum has never before shown a painting by Florentine master Titian, one of the greatest painters of the Italian Renaissance, or by Dutch master Rembrandt, whose name is practically synonymous with fine art. (A traveling show that opened at the Taubman in 2009, "Sordid and Sacred: The Beggars in Rembrandt’s Etchings," contained no paintings.)

However, the Taubman is not confining this show’s offerings to a staid traditional presentation. In collaboration with Roanoke College and the Institute for Creativity, Arts and Technology at Virginia Tech, the museum is enhancing “Titian to Monet” with a 21st century technological flourish. After moving forward in time through the six sections of the exhibition, visitors will arrive in a room that will allow them to step completely inside the worlds of six masterworks.

If you can picture stepping through the paintings’ frames and walking around the space found on the other side, this “immersion chamber” will simulate that experience, using artificial intelligence programs, especially the art-generating tool Midjourney, explained ICAT multimedia designer David Franusich. The project, which began in May, has involved generating the equivalent of about 1,000 images in order to expand on the environments contained in the paintings.

“Some of them require more AI-generated assets then others,” Franusich said. “For instance, the Renoir painting, the scene in the painting is literally just two teenage girls sitting at a piano. How do you turn that into an immersive space?”

In addition, Roanoke College professor and musician Gordon Marsh has created a soundtrack loop so that as each painting is projected around the audience, tunes from the matching time period in history accompany the artificial intelligence-enhanced visuals. It’s the first endeavor of this type for the Taubman.

In anticipation of the Carter exhibition, we wrote that it was “long past time to acknowledge that Roanoke’s art museum has evolved into one of our valley’s crown jewels.” The “Titian to Monet” show is definitely another jewel in that crown. Southwest Virginians of all backgrounds owe it to themselves not to skip this attraction.