Editorial: News from the past shows the way forward

While one really can’t predict what news will arise in 2023, we can certainly begin the new year with notions of what ongoing threads will prove important to the grand tapestry.

What follows compiles a mere sample of the triumphs and troubles we’ll be keeping tabs on in the months ahead, which we offer as evidence that supporting the endeavors of our journalists, to bring you facts, to bring you truths, are more important than ever.

In these pages, we’ve shouted from the rooftops for years about the $25 billion statewide crisis in education as public school facilities age to the point of being unusable. Here’s an example of the challenges that Virginia school districts face when confronting the problem of replacing aging buildings, and an example of a constructive way to tackle the problem, all in one go.

Building the Burton Center

The Burton Center for Arts & Technology, Roanoke County’s career technical education center, was built 60 years ago. The school district has outgrown it. The need is greater than ever for such facilities in today’s employment environment, but building a new CTE center is expected to cost the county at least $100 million.

On Dec. 13, the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors passed a memorandum of understanding that outlines how the proposed replacement can be funded. The plan appears eminently reasonable, though neither supervisors nor the school board have formally committed to it yet.

We’ll be watching to see how this plan ultimately goes forward. Roanoke County also needs to replace two elementary schools, but can’t afford to take on those needs and build the new CTE center at the same time. We hope that the legislators in the General Assembly who have pushed so hard to make more funds available to address the statewide problem of crumbling schools will take up the banner again this month.

Despite successes in 2022, such as the creation of school construction grant programs, the problem is far from solved, as Roanoke County’s predicament demonstrates.

The campaign for censorship

Unfortunately, the Roanoke County School Board appears to be more preoccupied with putting content restrictions on school libraries than making sure students have suitable buildings in which to attend class. And alas, Roanoke County’s board is hardly alone in these preoccupations.

We are steadfast opponents of censorship. Though we maintain that an open mind is better than a closed one, we are not opposed to the prerogative parents have to request that their children be excused from having to read books that are deemed incompatible to that family’s belief system. It’s unconscionable, though, that such beliefs be forced onto the entire student body, and those who insist on doing so are playing a game of chicken with potential civil rights lawsuits.

This is a national trend, and in the commonwealth, one that’s been fanned by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has made propagation of socially conservative views a higher priority than genuine improvements to the education system. The push for censorship is of a piece with his administration’s attempt to negate the rights of transgender students and whitewash the teaching of African American history, not to mention the embarrassing but thankfully short lived “tip line” encouraging parents to complain about teachers who dare to discuss historical facts that cause discomfort.

We’ve closely documented this troubling trend, and we won’t take our eyes off where it goes next.

Redistricting spices the midterms

Virginia’s midterm elections will have a significant say in whether the commonwealth’s voters prioritize repairing public schools, censoring public school books or some strange combination of both. They’ll be especially dramatic as the consequences of the 2021 redistricting by the Supreme Court of Virginia will play out much more extensively than they did in the 2022 congressional midterm elections.

In Southwest Virginia, the race that has generated the most heat is without question the 47th House of Delegates District showdown between first term Republican incumbents Marie March and Wren Williams. The contest won’t just involve a primary: March swore out a warrant charging Williams with misdemeanor assault and battery, accusing him of shoving her during a Republican fundraiser.

Yet other competitions arguably will hold much greater consequence, such as the impending race between longtime state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, and state Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, who were drawn into a single district that now leans about 55% Republican. Both legislators are capable politicians with solid records, and with Democrats holding control of the state Senate by only a single vote, the Edwards-Suetterlein duel could prove to be the single most important local election this November, determining whether or not Youngkin gets to finish his term with complete control over commonwealth policy.

Welcoming and aiding refugees

From a local scale to a global scale and back again: photojournalist Heather Rousseau, recipient for a second year of the Secular Society Fellowship to support her work documenting the lives of immigrants and refugees in Southwest Virginia, has been finding and sharing moving stories about people displaced by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the Russian invasion of Ukraine who are making new lives in our community.

With her series “Making It In America” introducing readers to those who have come to our valleys to escape war and oppression, Rousseau brings home how events on the far side of our intricately interconnected world have meaning and consequence here in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Her stories also showcase the generosity of spirit that exists in Southwest Virginia for assisting those who arrive in need of a chance to recoup or start anew.

We’ll need reminders of those shining qualities as much as ever in the year to come.