Editorial: No Friday Night lights? Here's who to blame.

There will be no high school football this fall.
Do we have your attention yet?
There will be no high school football this fall.
OK, that’s not quite a done deal, yet. However, the Virginia High School League staff presented three options to its executive committee this week — and none involved a fall football season for public schools. Option 1 cancels football entirely; Option 2 switches most spring and fall sports; Option 3 moves almost everything into 2021, with all sports playing a condensed schedule between Dec. 28 and June 26. Maybe somebody will come up with a fourth option that saves fall football by the time the executive committee votes July 27 — but if so that would run against every prevailing trend in the country right now.
Some smaller college conferences — and individual schools such as Washington & Lee — have cancelled fall sports completely. Some big-time college conferences are adopting reduced schedules. There’s no guarantee that even they will be able to play this fall. Nor is there any guarantee that pushing high school football into the spring will save it — we could easily wind up in a situation where everything in the spring simply gets cancelled, too. Again.
Now maybe you don’t care about sports — it’s not required — but our point here is we are not back to normal. Far from it. The COVID-19 virus that we once thought would be stamped out by summer and sunshine is now even worse. It has not, “like a miracle,” disappeared, as President Trump said it would. On the day he said that in February, there were no new cases reported in the United States, although there had been a few reported in the weeks prior. Today, we’re averaging nearly 62,000 cases per day and the number is going up every day.
Why is this? Should we blame Trump for a tepid response? Sure. Or should we blame Gov. Ralph Northam for imposing what some consider draconian restrictions on businesses? If that’s where your heart leads you, have at it. But to find out who’s really to blame, go take a look in the mirror. If the person staring back at you isn’t wearing a mask, then you’re part of the problem. If you just got back from Myrtle Beach — or let your teenagers go off on a summer beach trip to Myrtle — then you’re part of the problem, too. If you were recently out protesting for social justice but not wearing a mask, then you’re part of the problem, as well. The virus doesn’t care whether you’re wearing a Make America Great Again hat or a Black Lives Matter shirt. If you’re not wearing a mask, you are part of the reason why there won’t be high school football this fall — and keep in mind that our invocation of high school football is really just a stand-in for lots of other high school activities that don’t generate the same level of community attention. You’re not only the one shutting down high school sports, you’re the one shutting down concerts and plays. You’re the one shutting down movie theatres. You’re the one shutting down festivals. You’re the one shutting down vast swaths of American culture.
It’s hard to blame politicians for not taking the pandemic seriously when much of the public refuses to take it seriously. In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp has banned localities from mandating masks, even as virus cases in his state are up 61% from two weeks ago, even as Georgia’s case rate is now approaching New York at its worst. Blame Kemp, if you want, for all manner of foolishness. But what he — and other governors — mandate or prohibit wouldn’t matter if people just acted on their own. The director of the Centers of Disease Control says we could get this under control in just one or two months if everyone wore a mask. So why aren’t we?
We live in such a polarized society that some see any discussion of the pandemic as partisan criticism of the president. This is a symptom of a different type of sickness. Set aside what Democrats might say about a Republican president or Republican governors; set aside what Republicans might say about Democratic governors. We’re not so naïve as to believe there are no partisan politics in there somewhere. But what we’re seeing now are independent actors from outside the political universe taking matters into their own hands. Sports leagues are shutting down fall sports. CVS, Kroger, Target and Walmart, are requiring masks. These are hardly leftist organizations out to embarrass the president.
The United States likes to think of itself as an exceptional nation. And we are. When it comes to doing the things necessary to fight the virus, we have proven ourselves to be exceptionally bad. You know the G-7, the group of seven major developed countries that holds annual summits? All the other six saw their virus rates spike in April and then go down, although some have seen smaller rebounds since. Only the U.S. has kept right on setting new virus records every day.
We often look to Canada for comparisons, because it’s next door and a country very much like ours — except when it comes to dealing with the virus. There is absolutely nothing between Manitoba and North Dakota except an imaginary line running across the prairie — and very different sensibilities. Manitoba has had 330 virus cases. North Dakota has had 4,565 – even though it has a smaller population. Most of Manitoba’s cases were in the spring; it’s reported just five in all of July. By contrast, North Dakota has reported 1,055 this month. Why the difference? At some point, you have to stop blaming politics — both North Dakota and Manitoba are governed by conservatives, so it’s not that. At some point, you have to conclude that maybe Canadians are taking the virus seriously and Americans are not. More compare and contrast: The Roanoke Valley is one-fifth the size of Manitoba, yet we’ve had nearly four times as many cases as that entire Canadian province. And our 1,232 cases actually give us a much lower infection rate than other parts of the U.S. We think we’re in good shape but, in a global context, we’re actually a small hot spot in a country full of much bigger hot spots.
We claim we value the American way of life. Yet in refusing to wear masks and abide by social distancing, we are actually showing we don’t really value it all that much. It’s popular to talk about the “culture war” as liberals and conservatives tug over which version of America should prevail. Who’s winning that culture war? The virus is — because look at how much of American culture it’s shut down. That’s the real “cancel culture.” And all those people not wearing masks are effectively saying that’s just fine with them.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!