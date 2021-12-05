Editorial: No one size fits all solution for homelessness in Roanoke

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That information provides a counter-narrative to a stereotype commonly assigned to Roanoke in a grumbly tone by its own residents, that the Star City’s abundance of services and shelters inspires surrounding rural localities to offload their own homeless by buying them one-way bus tickets to Roanoke.

In 2007, reviewing an increase of more than 350% in shelter occupancy over 20 years, then-Roanoke Councilman Bev Fitzpatrick came under fire for voicing the quiet part out loud in a council meeting, as he speculated that perhaps Roanoke was being too generous to homeless clients for its own good. “We’re letting people come here because we’re too daggone nice,” he said. “We’ve got to corral that.”

Former Roanoke Rescue Mission CEO Joy Sylvester-Johnson’s response in 2007 still applies. “People want a quick-fix answer, and that’s not going to happen in this case.”

Though the current council likely will draw ire regardless of what its members decide Monday, the members contemplating the enactment of this ban and citizens cheering for it, should remember that, like the rest of the country, the homeless constitute a diverse group, ill served by a “one size fits all” approach to the challenges they face.