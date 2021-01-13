Editorial: Northam has been dizzingly transformational

Thought experiment: If Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 presidential election, would Democrats have made big gains in the 2017 legislative races? Based on historical trends, not very likely. Maybe Northam would have still won, maybe he wouldn’t have, but it’s unlikely that he’d have ever had a Democratic General Assembly to govern with him. Had Republicans stayed in power, many of these things — particularly the new gun laws — would never have happened. Read that way, it’s really Trump’s election that brought down Confederate statues, ushered in tighter gun laws, led to LGBT protections, and all the rest — Northam is just the intermediary.

You can also debate how much Northam’s yearbook scandal changed his outlook on some of these issues. Without that, would he have called for the Lee statue to come down, or gotten so involved in VMI? Ultimately, any alternative history question is unanswerable, but we’ve certainly seen other Democrats take a stand against Confederate statues and it would have been hard for any governor to ignore the allegations at VMI, although responses might have been different. In any case, to paraphrase Theodore Roosevelt, it’s the man in the arena who gets the credit (or the blame) and Northam has been the man in the arena — or the governorship — here. So we ask again: Has any other Virginia governor presided over as much change as Northam has? Not since Mills Godwin in the ‘60s, at least.