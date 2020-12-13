Editorial: Northern Virginia's rise is good for rural Virginia -- maybe

We have some good news and we have some ambiguous news.
Let’s start with the good news: Northern Virginia really has become a global center for technology companies. That’s not just some hype out of the governor’s office, but something validated in a recent report on technology startups worldwide – “The Global Startup Ecosystem Report,” an annual study by Startup Genome, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that studies such things.
Each year, Startup Genome ranks the Top 40 cities in the world for starting and growing new companies – think of this as the pop charts of the new economy. The Washington metro area didn’t even make the Top 40 until 2017. Last year, it made the Top 20 for the first time – weighing in at No. 19. This year it’s up to No. 11. No other city in the world (and while the report may use the term “city,” it really means the wide metro area) has risen so fast.
Here’s the company that Washington now keeps: The top eight cities haven’t changed. Silicon Valley is first (as always). New York City and London are tied for second. Then come Beijing, Boston, Tel Aviv-Jerusalem (which count as a single metro area), Los Angeles and Shanghai. Seattle enters the Top 10 at No. 9, up from 12 last year. Stockholm is No. 10, up from 11 last year. And then there’s Washington, just ahead of Amsterdam. (If you’re curious, Austin, Texas, another city we often think of as a technology capital, ranks No. 19 globally – punching far above its weight, population-wise).
Keep in mind that these rankings don’t take into account Amazon’s decision to build its vaunted HQ2 in Arlington – these rankings are based on what is, not what will be. That suggests that as Amazon builds out Washington will only continue to rise. As far back as 1994, The Washington Post wrote that the D.C. metro had a chance to become “Silicon Valley East.” For those who thought that was fanciful then, welcome to now.
Here’s why Northern Virginia’s rocket-ride to global status is good for us in Southwest and Southside Virginia – but also how it might not be.
First, rural Virginia has a vested interest in the economic health of Northern Virginia, whether we realize it or not. We like to think we have a strong independent spirit and while we may have that spirit, the fiscal reality is that rural Virginia is on the dole. The state of Virginia provides most of our school funding – up to 65% of the costs in Scott County, up to 64% in Buena Vista, still somewhere north of 50% in others. The single biggest source of Virginia’s revenues is Northern Virginia. Ergo, Northern Virginia basically subsidizes schools in Southwest Virginia. We wish they’d subsidize them even more because Arlington still winds up spending more than twice as much on its students as rural localities do. Money doesn’t always equate to better education, of course, but it does pay for buildings that aren’t falling apart and up-to-date technology so, yes, money does matter.
That’s why rural Virginia should be rooting for Northern Virginia – the better its economy does, the more tax revenues there will be, and perhaps a smidge more will come our way. Ridicule that as “trickle-down economics” if you want, but that’s how state funding works – and we don’t see much interest in changing that. State Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, introduced a constitutional amendment earlier this year to mandate “equal educational opportunities” and you’ve never seen so much bipartisanship – with both Democrats and Republicans rushing to kill it as if it were a copperhead snake. Neither party wants to spend the kind of money it would take to achieve those “equal educational opportunities.” Until then, we’d better hope the Northern Virginia economy keeps growing, so that we can get a few more pennies tossed our way.
Secondly, here’s the other way the rise of Northern Virginia to global status potentially helps Southwest and Southside Virginia: The more expensive things get there, the greater the chance that we might lure some spinoffs and back-office operations to our part of the state. This has already started to happen. The 1901 Group is an information technology company that was founded in Reston in 2009. It now has operations in Blacksburg (which numbered 600 to 700 people earlier this year, with plans to triple that) and more recently announced an office in Abingdon that will create 150 jobs there. So the idea that our proximity to the D.C. metro area will help us economically is not an unrealistic hope at all. In fact, it’s one that underpins certain economic development strategies in rural Virginia – especially that of the Bristol-based InvestSWVA, which has officially partnered with the Northern Virginia Technology Council to make its pitch to companies there.
Thirdly, the report praised Washington for its “strong tech talent pool.” We play a part in creating that. Virginia Tech’s new investments in its Amazon-related Northern Virginia operations will also lead to more computer science students (and professors) on the Blacksburg campus. Blacksburg may not like all that growth but the more Virginia Tech grows to serve Northern Virginia, the better for the larger New River Valley and Roanoke Valley economies. Even tiny Sweet Briar College has a deal with Tech for its engineering grads to study post-grad at Tech’s Northern Virginia campus; that’s a good recruiting tool for Sweet Briar.
Now for that more ambiguous news we promised. Proximity works both ways. If we play this right, we might get some jobs out of Northern Virginia. However, Northern Virginia could also act as a black hole, inexorably draining away our young adults at an even faster rate than they’re leaving now. You can argue we’d rather see them go there than the other side of the country – easier to visit grandma if they’re in Arlington than in Austin – but we’d really rather see more young adults moving in than moving away. Look at a map and find the cities about four hours or so drive from Silicon Valley. Has it helped them? Not necessarily. In today’s economy, jobs aren’t tied to geography, they’re tied to deep labor pools and quality of life. Boise, Idaho, has benefited from more Silicon Valley refugees than Bakersfield, California, even though it’s a 10-hour drive away rather than four. Nothing here is guaranteed. If rural communities want to benefit from Northern Virginia spinoffs, then they better make sure they have the things those companies are looking for.
Coming Monday: More ambiguous news in this report.
