Editorial: Northern Virginia's rise is good for rural Virginia -- maybe

Thirdly, the report praised Washington for its “strong tech talent pool.” We play a part in creating that. Virginia Tech’s new investments in its Amazon-related Northern Virginia operations will also lead to more computer science students (and professors) on the Blacksburg campus. Blacksburg may not like all that growth but the more Virginia Tech grows to serve Northern Virginia, the better for the larger New River Valley and Roanoke Valley economies. Even tiny Sweet Briar College has a deal with Tech for its engineering grads to study post-grad at Tech’s Northern Virginia campus; that’s a good recruiting tool for Sweet Briar.

Now for that more ambiguous news we promised. Proximity works both ways. If we play this right, we might get some jobs out of Northern Virginia. However, Northern Virginia could also act as a black hole, inexorably draining away our young adults at an even faster rate than they’re leaving now. You can argue we’d rather see them go there than the other side of the country – easier to visit grandma if they’re in Arlington than in Austin – but we’d really rather see more young adults moving in than moving away. Look at a map and find the cities about four hours or so drive from Silicon Valley. Has it helped them? Not necessarily. In today’s economy, jobs aren’t tied to geography, they’re tied to deep labor pools and quality of life. Boise, Idaho, has benefited from more Silicon Valley refugees than Bakersfield, California, even though it’s a 10-hour drive away rather than four. Nothing here is guaranteed. If rural communities want to benefit from Northern Virginia spinoffs, then they better make sure they have the things those companies are looking for.