Editorial: Norvel Lee fought for gold medals, and for civil rights, and won

Should Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, get his way, drivers along U.S. 220 will have the opportunity to marvel at the name of Norvel LaFollette Ray Lee, and perhaps once they arrive home, they’ll consult search engines on their phones to find out about the remarkable individual that name belonged to.

Perhaps they’ll find Daleville author Kenneth Conklin’s biography of Lee, titled “Norvel: An American Hero.” Maybe they’ll even find this editorial.

A four-term delegate whose district encompasses Covington, Alleghany County and parts of Bedford and Botetourt counties, Austin has sponsored a bill that would dub the portion of U.S. 220 in Botetourt between Narrow Passage Road and the Alleghany County line as the “Norvel LaFollette Ray Lee Memorial Highway.” (The bill spells Lee’s first middle name as “LaFallette” with two letter A’s, hopefully that will get fixed before it gets printed on a highway sign.)

Why honor Lee’s memory? There’s plenty of great reasons.

Lee was born in 1924 in the teeny community of Lick Run, just north of the slightly larger town of Eagle Rock, where he grew up. His most widely circulated claim to fame dates back 70 years ago, when the Summer Olympics took place in Helsinki.

Before that fateful summer, Lee had competed as a heavyweight boxer, qualifying for the team that went to London in 1948. However, he didn’t compete, as he’d been defeated in the Olympic trial finals.

Afterward he won heavyweight championships in the Amateur Athletic Union, but when he tried out for the 1952 Olympic team he again lost in the finals.

Encouraged by coaches to try for the light-heavyweight division, he lost the weight needed to qualify and fought his way to a gold medal. On top of that, he took home the Val Barker Trophy, bestowed every four years on the best boxer in the Olympic Games, regardless of category.

He was the second American, and the first Black American, to win the trophy.

He was also the first Black Virginian to win an Olympic gold medal.

A U.S. Air Force veteran and a Howard University graduate, Lee didn’t turn pro — he was 27 when he won his gold — but he remained involved in the sport, chairing the D.C. Boxing Commission in the late 1960s and serving as the commission’s chief judge. Outside the ring, his many accomplishments included establishing the master’s degree program at Federal City College (which eventually was folded into the University of the District of Columbia, one of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities).

According to Conklin’s research, Lee’s Olympic accomplishments were not acknowledged in Virginia in 1952. Nor did the media during this time of segregation shine light on another fight in which he emerged victorious — one that struck a blow for Black civil rights.

On Sept. 14, 1948, Lee was arrested in Alleghany County on a train from Clifton Forge to Covington for refusing to give up his seat in the white section. As the conductor called the county sheriff, Lee left the train, got a refund for his ticket, purchased a new one for Washington, D.C., and resumed his seat, upon which the sheriff arrested him. Lee would later testify that his intent was always to go to D.C. Convicted and fined in state court, he took the battle to the Supreme Court of Virginia — where his conviction was overturned. The justices ruled that Virginia’s segregation laws did not apply to interstate travelers.

Lee’s case unfolded seven years before Rosa Parks famously refused to give up her seat on an Alabama bus, and the Lee v. Commonwealth ruling became another tool civil rights lawyers used to chip away at the foundations of segregation.

Lee’s civil rights court battle of national consequence did not gain wider attention until after his death from pancreatic cancer in 1992. More people should know.

Should the highway renaming not come about — though we can’t fathom a reason why it wouldn’t — Lee’s memory will still be honored with a landmark. As of December, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources approved a historical marker commemorating Lee’s life, which will be placed along U.S. 220 near the Olympic boxer’s childhood home. Conklin credits historian and former Roanoke Mayor Nelson Harris with organizing this effort. The placement of the marker could happen as soon as this spring. We will, so to speak, keep you posted.

P.S.: In our editorial voicing enthusiastic support for the proposed statue of Henrietta Lacks in downtown Roanoke (Jan. 13, “Henrietta Lacks statue would illuminate inspiring, disconcerting and important history“), we mentioned that a historical marker honoring Lacks at the site where her childhood home once stood, at 12th Street and Norfolk Avenue Southwest, would be apropos. Of course, it turns out Harris is already on the case, having submitted an application back in October. We’re crossing our fingers for this one, too.