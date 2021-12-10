Editorial: Old Gabriel set the pace for Roanoke's economic heartbeat

Certainly, there’s great reason to wish that effort all success.

As a metaphor, this is a bit convoluted, but as health care drives the economy of 21st century Roanoke, perhaps it’s on the nose. You could describe Old Gabriel as the pacemaker that for decades governed the city’s economic heartbeat.

Roanoke’s days as a railroad capital are over. The city must, and has, and continues to diversify its economy. Yet there’s a romance to the railroad, an imagination-capturing quality to its inventions, its history, its chutzpah, its linking of communities across the continent that has few equivalents within the spectrum of American industry.

This quality, a challenge to define but unquestionable in its majestic presence, had an apotheosis in the sight of the last-of-its-kind Norfolk and Western J Class 611 steam engine rumbling into Roanoke under its own power in 2015, an occasion that caused thousands to line the tracks for miles and miles, cheering as living antiquity rolled past.

Built in the East End Shops in 1950 as Old Gabriel marked the hours, the 611 represented the peak of Roanoke’s ingenuity.