Editorial: Old Gabriel set the pace for Roanoke's economic heartbeat

No one seems to remember when, precisely, they last heard the call of Old Gabriel.
At best guess the deep-voiced, mournful low of the distinctive East End Shops steam whistle sounded for what was perhaps the final time — perhaps — on some unremarked day in 2020.
For those not steeped in Roanoke railroad lore, the East End Shops along Campbell Avenue were the place where the Norfolk and Western Railway built its steam engines in the heyday of that technology. The shops began in 1881 as Roanoke Machine Works and shut down in May 2020 as the railroad, which became Norfolk Southern in a 1982 merger, restructured and moved those locomotive shop jobs to Pennsylvania.
For 137 years, the employees in that machine shop were called to work, cued to take a lunch break and released to go home by the sounds made as steam gushed through Old Gabriel. The steam whistle’s song was as sui generis to Roanoke as the neon star on Mill Mountain. The anecdotes passed down through the years asserted that Roanokers so trusted the whistle’s timekeeping that they used it for reference when winding their watches.
The nickname for the whistle, presumably, refers to common Christian (though not biblical) lore about the horn that the archangel Gabriel will play to herald the coming of Judgement Day.
“Dopesick” author Beth Macy wrote a fabulous feature for The Roanoke Times in 1996 about Old Gabriel in which musician Wes Chappel broke down the notes in the whistle’s call: an inverted D-major seventh chord, composed of a D, then a high C sharp and finally a low F sharp that descended to an A-major chord.
Most recently Old Gabriel sparked attention from the Roanoke Times’ long running “What’s On Your Mind?” column. Back in 2014, Tom Landon explained Old Gabriel to a reader curious about what the sound of the whistle signified. Here in 2021, Ray Cox explained Old Gabriel’s uncertain fate to a reader curious why they didn’t hear the whistle anymore.
Former Roanoke Mayor David Bowers has expressed interest in preserving Old Gabriel, or at least learning what it would take. He’s far from the only valley resident who favors the idea.
Salem rail historian Ken Miller, an officer in the Roanoke chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, who curates the railroad’s archives for the Norfolk Southern Historical Society, says that options are being investigated, though there is little information that can be disclosed at the moment as to where the effort stands, much less what the costs would be and where the funding or the steam would come from.davdvd
“It is being actively worked,” Miller says.
Certainly, there’s great reason to wish that effort all success.
As a metaphor, this is a bit convoluted, but as health care drives the economy of 21st century Roanoke, perhaps it’s on the nose. You could describe Old Gabriel as the pacemaker that for decades governed the city’s economic heartbeat.
Roanoke’s days as a railroad capital are over. The city must, and has, and continues to diversify its economy. Yet there’s a romance to the railroad, an imagination-capturing quality to its inventions, its history, its chutzpah, its linking of communities across the continent that has few equivalents within the spectrum of American industry.
This quality, a challenge to define but unquestionable in its majestic presence, had an apotheosis in the sight of the last-of-its-kind Norfolk and Western J Class 611 steam engine rumbling into Roanoke under its own power in 2015, an occasion that caused thousands to line the tracks for miles and miles, cheering as living antiquity rolled past.
Built in the East End Shops in 1950 as Old Gabriel marked the hours, the 611 represented the peak of Roanoke’s ingenuity.
In a bit of bitter irony, one of the most welcome developments of the past decade put the fate of the 611 on uncertain tracks. Amtrak began picking up passengers in Roanoke in 2017 — and had 611 excursions from Roanoke continued in 2018, Amtrak would have been in charge of operating them. Instead, Amtrak announced a ban on trips by special trains like the 611. Though the steam locomotive is still owned by the Virginia Museum of Transportation, for the past couple years if you wanted to ride behind this Roanoke treasure you had to travel to Pennsylvania.
It would be a shame if the 611 were to ever go inert again. Yet with the engine’s ultimate fate a foggy prognostication, the need to preserve other important mementos of Roanoke’s rail-town origins grows even more urgent.
It’s worth noting that as a relic Old Gabriel can’t claim bragging rights at the same level as the 611. For one thing, the whistle that exists now is not the original, it’s more like the fourth edition, as previous versions eventually broke down beyond repair and were replaced. Whereas the earlier incarnations of Old Gabriel were forged by hand, the latest one reportedly was purchased from a manufacturer.
Still, this artifact serves as an embodiment of a bygone era that’s vitally important to the tale of how the Star City came to be.
Hopefully someday Roanoke Valley residents will once again turn their heads at the momentary, mysterious distraction of a steam whistle, the noise inspiring those who don’t know what it means to indulge their curiosity and discover Roanoke’s history.