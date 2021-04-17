Editorial: Olympic gold medalist and civil rights pioneer from Botetourt needs a historical marker

The Summer Olympics are still months away — assuming they come off at all, given the pandemic. Still, it’s not too soon to be thinking about one particular Olympian.

His name was Norvel Lee, and we’re nearly seven decades late in recognizing him.

Lee won a gold medal in boxing in the 1952 games in Helsinki, Finland. So did another American boxer named Floyd Patterson, who went on to become even more famous as the world heavyweight champion.

Lee, unlike Patterson, never turned pro — even though he had offers — and so never became a celebrity outside boxing circles.

So why do we care about Lee today?

Here’s why: He grew up in Botetourt County. How many other Olympic gold medalists have hailed from this part of the state? Let’s safely put the figure at “not many.” He was also the first Black Virginian from anywhere in the state to win Olympic gold.

Lee’s gold medal win alone should qualify him for a historical marker, but there are other reasons why we should count Lee as a historical figure worthy of recognition. He knocked out opponents in the ring but perhaps the most important opponent he knocked out was Jim Crow.