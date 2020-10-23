Editorial: On Purdue Pharma, Trump's Justice Department just did what Bush's refused to do

President Trump’s Department of Justice has just done something that George W. Bush’s Department of Justice refused to do.
It’s secured a criminal conviction against the maker of OxyContin — which has agreed to plead guilty to three felony counts, pay more than $8 billion and shut down the company.
Separately, the Justice Department has reached a civil settlement with the Sackler family, the former owners of Purdue Pharma. They will pay $225 million in civil penalties, while leaving open the possibility of future criminal charges.
No amount of money is justice for those who have lost family members to the addictive drug, but it’s still a landmark resolution. To say that justice is overdue isn’t just a rhetorical device here; it’s a matter of history. The Bush administration could have done some of this 13 years ago — but overruled the recommendation of a Roanoke-based federal prosecutor.
Let’s refresh our collective memories with this sorry history. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved OxyContin for use in 1995. By 2001, the problem of painkiller addiction had become so severe in Southwest Virginia that the state’s attorney general — then Mark Earley — decided to investigate. “The widespread illegal sale of OxyContin has created an epidemic of addiction and a surge in criminal behavior in Southwest Virginia,” Earley wrote to Purdue Pharma in February 2001. Earley said that 10 drug stores in Tazewell County had been robbed in the previous by 18 months by gunmen seeking OxyContin — and that 70% to 90% of the robberies in some Southwest Virginia counties were connected to the drug. He asked for a meeting with company executives. The company agreed to meet but was not moved. It issued a statement declaring: “Any effort to restrict OxyContin tablets would be a disservice to thousands of patients in Virginia who rely on this medication to control their pain and regain function in their daily lives.” The outcome was largely political: Earley appointed a task force on prescription drug abuse.
Next door in West Virginia, that state’s attorney general took a more aggressive approach against the maker of what had become known as “hillbilly heroin.” Darrell McGraw filed a lawsuit in 2001, accusing Purdue Pharma of failing to tell doctors, pharmacists and patients just how addictive its product was. In 2004, the company agreed to pay West Virginia $10 million to settle the lawsuit. That’s wasn’t much in the great scheme of things: The company that year sold nearly $2 billion worth of pills, and all the evidence in the case was sealed.
The West Virginia case, though, set the legal stage for what came next. In 2002, the top federal prosecutor for the Western District of Virginia — U.S. Attorney John Brownlee, a Bush appointee — began an investigation of how Purdue Pharma marketed the drug. By now, there were multiple investigations. In May 2007, Purdue Pharma agreed to pay $19.5 million to 26 states to settle claims that its sales reps had been instructed to dismiss concerns about OxyContin’s addictive nature. Then-Virginia Attorney General Bob McDonnell announced Virginia’s share would be $949,500. Because Purdue Pharma was privately owned, its revenues weren’t publicly disclosed, but court testimony later showed that the company had grossed $10.2 billion in OxyContin sales between 1996 and 2006 and that profits alone in 2004 had been at least $2.8 billion. The $19.5 million settlement accounted for 0.69% of that amount of revenue.
A few days later, Brownlee’s federal investigation paid off — or seemed to. Three top executives pleaded guilty in federal court in Abingdon to misdemeanor charges of conducting a fraudulent marketing campaign to push OxyContin. Under a plea agreement, they were spared prison sentences but agreed to pay $24.5 million in fines. Meanwhile, the company was ordered to pay $634,515,475 in civil penalties. The penalty was described at the time as the third largest ever levied against a pharmaceutical company. Nevertheless, Brownlee was criticized by then-U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter, a Pennsylvania Republican, who was chairing a Senate investigation into painkillers, for being too lenient.
Here’s what we didn’t know at the time: Brownlee wanted more—much more. Two years ago the New York Times reported that Brownlee had wanted to indict the executives on far more serious felony charges — but top officials in the Bush Administration’s Justice Department nixed the plan. Company lawyers met in Washington with Justice Department officials and persuaded them to go with lesser charges, the New York Times said. (Time magazine later reported that former New York Mayor Rudy Guliani was one of those advising the Purdue Pharma team). The New York Times reported that Brownlee “was upset by the department’s decision not to support more serious charges.” It quoted a former Drug Enforcement Administration saying that Brownlee “was left with little choice but to settle the case because his small team of prosecutors faced being overwhelmed by Purdue Pharma’s unlimited resources.”
It’s unclear why top officials in the Bush Justice Department were so keen to go easy on Purdue Pharma but they were. In fact, Brownlee’s name was put on a list of federal prosecutors to be fired — a list that later became public and sparked a political firestorm of the day because administrations don’t typically fire prosecutors that they’ve appointed. It was never proven why Brownlee’s name was put on the list but this much was known: Brownlee had tangled with Michael Elston, then chief of staff for the deputy attorney general, over how hard to go after Purdue Pharma. And it was Elston who put Brownlee’s name on the list — then called Brownlee to tell him so shortly after the misdemeanor charges were filed. Elston eventually resigned as a result of the “firing list” controversy while Brownlee stayed on. Later that year Brownlee testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Roanoke Times reporter Laurence Hammack wrote at the time that Brownlee’s impression was that Elston “seemed to be advocating more for Purdue than for the government’s position in the case.”
“It was odd,” Brownlee said then.
Indeed, it still is. How many people died because the Bush administration wouldn’t let Brownlee pursue the kind of aggressive prosecution against Purdue Pharma that the Trump administration now has?
