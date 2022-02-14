Editorial: On Va. school construction, a commendable bipartisan effort runs smack into bipartisan indifference

We’re almost at the midpoint of the 2022 General Assembly session, when the two chambers exchange legislation, and we want to check on how those school construction funding bills are faring.

Certainly our legislators are dealing with many other issues of great importance, but this particular one is especially vital to Southwest Virginia and the futures of those raised here, so we’re not going to stop strumming these strings.

When we last checked in (Jan. 27, “Bipartisan efforts to fix Virginia’s crumbling schools continue despite distractions”) a host of bills recommended by the bipartisan Commission on School Construction and Modernization were taking their first steps through the halls of the General Assembly.

We also heard from Del. David Reid, D-Loudoun, about his proposed budget amendments intended to create a school construction fund administered in a manner independent of the General Assembly’s political processes (Jan. 30, “Prioritizing school construction funding”).

“With more than $13.4 billion in projected surpluses over the next three years, we must take advantage of a once-in-a-generation opportunity to address the problem of school construction that for too long has been ignored,” Reid wrote, explaining that he was modeling his approach on the Smart Scale program for allotting transportation funding that was established during Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s administration.

The finance committees won’t be releasing any state budget information until later this month, so we’ll put a pin in that for now.

At first blush, all these bills meant to address Virginia’s $25 billion worth of crumbling schools in rural and inner city communities look to have garnered enthusiastic bipartisan support.

Certainly, the bipartisan efforts of school construction commission members Sens. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, and Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, must be admired, as they join forces to offer real solutions to an ever-growing problem.

One bill the pair sponsored, intended to add standards for school construction and maintenance to the state Board of Education’s Standards of Quality document, met an impasse in the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, which postponed any decision on the bill until 2023 with an 8-8 vote.

But other than that, the Senate’s school construction bills have done themselves proud so far.

One bill from McClellan, supported by the Virginia Association of Counties, has passed the Senate 28-12 at the point when we first checked in. Senate Bill 472 would give local governments the power to levy a 1% sales tax earmarked for school construction, provided the tax increase has the blessing of the locality’s voters.

That bill now has lots of company at the halfway mark. SB238, sponsored by Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, would create a tool providing assistance to school divisions for compiling data on the ages of their public school buildings and the costs of restoration. McPike’s bill passed the Senate with a stunning 40-0 vote on Jan. 31.

And that feat went on to be repeated twice more . Another Stanley-McClellan collaboration, SB481, would set things up so that if a school district finishes a budget year with a surplus of local funds, that money can be applied to construction projects instead of being returned to the local government. Another bill, SB471, intends to upgrade the state’s Literary Fund for school construction loans so that it’s actually useful again. On Friday, the Senate endorsed both, 40-0.

The final bill in the suite, SB473, which would create a school construction fund that could give grants to cash-strapped localities, appears poised for success.

Finally, real progress. Sounds great, right?

If you’re thinking, “The other shoe must be about to drop,” well ... thud!

You’ll note that we’ve not yet mentioned how the counterparts to these bills fared in the House of Delegates. And the answer to that is, none survived.

Almost all of their wee lives terminated in the dreaded phrase “subcommittee recommends laying on the table,” which refers to a polite way for subcommittee members to agree that a bill is dead without actually killing it. All, that is, except for the proposal that would allow localities to levy a sales tax for school construction funds. That one ended with “subcommittee recommends striking from the docket.”

What are the odds that when the mirrors of these bills jump over from the Senate, they’ll avoid the same fates? The deck, it appears, is solidly stacked against any school construction fund progress this year.

How frustrating. If our state-level elected leaders wanted to show that they care about the future generations growing up in Southwest Virginia, this would be a surefire way to do it, one that would do a lot of good, advances that would matter through the decades.

On Feb. 3, newly unwrapped Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears all spoke at the Virginia Rural Caucus Reception in Richmond, vowing that they won’t forget about the needs of rural communities — communities where the heavy voter turnout served to alley-oop them into office — without offering any specifics about what help they might have in mind.

The choice to neglect schools deteriorating into obsolescence all over the state can’t be solely hung on our the new gubernatorial crew and their Republican colleagues, however. Democrats had complete control of the state government for two years and did next to nothing to solve the problem.

Can there be anything more dispiriting than bipartisan indifference in the face of desperate need?