Editorial: On Veterans Day, a thank you to the best of America

Friday brought the sad news of the death of Bernard Marie at age 82. A native of France, Marie was 5 years old on June 6, 1944, when American forces landed at Normandy to liberate his country. After moving to America, he made it his mission to see that dozens upon dozens of American World War II veterans received the French Legion of Honor medal. His involvement with the D-Day Memorial prompted him to move to Roanoke.

He held annual commemorative dinners to honor the veterans of D-Day. He listened to their stories.

Those stories deserve an audience year-round, not just on a single day of remembrance. Nonetheless Veterans Day serves as a reminder to all of us to appreciate our military veterans and thank them for their time, labor and sacrifice.

Veterans Day began as Armistice Day, commemorating the date that Germany and the Allies of World War I signed the armistice that ended the fighting on the Western Front. Armistice Day also honored the memory of the American military personnel who died during that war.

President Woodrow Wilson asked his fellow Americans to fill their reflections on this day “with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service, and with gratitude for the victory.”