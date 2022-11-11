Editorial: On Veterans Day, we say thank you

Today we honor all American veterans, those who have gone before us and those who are still with us.

Those who celebrate Fridays have an extra special reason to celebrate this particular one, as Veterans Day always falls on Nov. 11. The day serves as a reminder to all of us to appreciate our military veterans, to thank them for their labor given and their sacrifices offered in the service of our country.

That service might have taken place in the distant past, such as it did for the U.S. Marines who survived the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War, and who founded a breakfast club in Roanoke called the “Chosin Few” that has provided camaraderie for decades. It might have taken place in the recent past, as it did for the Virginia and Kentucky National Guard soldiers mobilized in December 2021 to serve in the Horn of Africa for nine months as part of Task Force Red Dragon. It might be taking place right now on land, sea or airborne transport.

Every day is a day to honor them, Veterans Day especially so.

Veterans Day began as Armistice Day, a commemoration of the date the Allies of World War I signed an armistice with Germany that ended the fighting on the Western Front.

Armistice Day also memorialized the American military personal who died during that war. President Woodrow Wilson called for the entire nation to reflect “with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service, and with gratitude for the victory.”

In 1954, the man who rose to be Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe during the Second World War, and who was afterward elected to the presidency in a landslide, Dwight Eisenhower, signed the bill that made Veterans Day a holiday that would honor all veterans of all wars.

The veterans of World War I have passed into history. Soon, we will no longer be able to thank the veterans of World War II for their service, as the numbers of the Greatest Generation dwindle. All too soon the veterans of the Korean War and Vietnam War will follow.

That’s why its so important to say thank you while they can still hear those words in person. That’s why it’s so important to talk to them about their experiences while they can speak those words in person. Invariably, however humbly they might demur and claim they have nothing special to say, it always turns out that they do indeed have remarkable memories to share.

Sunday in a special section, The Roanoke Times will share some of those remarkable stories. You’ll read about a Veterans Affairs program for coping with chronic pain, and another that offers therapy through music. You’ll read about Virginia Army National Guard teams that specialize in providing military funeral honors, and how team members fret about younger people not joining up. You’ll read about the man who is likely the last living D-Day veteran in Western Virginia.

We hope these stories will entice you to seek out and share even more, and to thank the people telling them for their service to our nation.