Editorial: Orra Langhorne still speaks to us

She was given four names at birth and acquired a fifth one by marriage, which means that the name of Orra Henderson Moore Gray Langhorne takes up more space than most when it comes to listing the names of important figures in Virginia history.
However, she takes up less space in our historical memory than she should. The official history of Virginia that many of us were taught in school had little to say about women, other than Pocahontas and, sometimes, Mary Ingalls Draper of pioneer fame.
The Virginia Women’s Monument dedicated last year in Richmond set out to rectify that in a statuary kind of way, but even then Langhorne was relegated to the runner-up status — not an actual statue, but a listing on the accompanying Wall of Honor.
Our purpose here today isn’t to quibble with ratings and rankings, but to take a closer look at Langhorne — a figure from Virginia’s history who still speaks to us today, if only we bother to listen.
She was born Orra Henderson Moore Gray in Rockingham County in 1841. Her father, Algernon Gray, was a figure of some importance in the county, as evidenced by his election to the Virginia Convention of 1861 that assembled to debate secession. Gray originally opposed secession but later changed his mind on the grounds that his constituents were clamoring to leave the Union. Algernon Gray himself appears through the musty lens of history to have been conflicted on the subject. The Dictionary of Virginia Biography says that he was a slaveholder who “may have emancipated some of the family slaves” and during the Civil War “lived for part of the time in Baltimore,” which suggests that he was not an ardent Confederate.
Historically, it’s important to remember that there was a considerable amount of Unionist sentiment west of the Blue Ridge, which makes it curious that those are some of the communities where today the Confederate flag is most prevalent.
The Dictionary of Virginia Biography also tells us that the family was “prosperous and well-educated family with liberal views,” which set them apart in many ways. Young Orra was sent to Hollins Institute — today Hollins University, then one of the few opportunities in Virginia for women to receive a higher education. While Algernon Gray moved (fled?) to Baltimore during the war, his daughter remained in Harrisonburg and cared for sick and wounded soldiers. In 1871 — at what was then considered the spinsterly age of 30 — she married a blind businessman from Lynchburg to become Orra Henderson Moore Gray Langhorne, or, as she became better known, Orra Langhorne. And that’s where the more interesting part of her life began.
A relative once described Langhorne as “a radical by instinct, and a reformer by temperament.” True radicals are hard to come by in Virginia history, which makes Langhorne particularly interesting — although what was considered radical in the 19th century does not seem so today. Therein lies another lesson for us today: We shouldn’t get distracted by easy political categorizations.
Throughout the rest of the 1800s, Langhorne was a frequent writer and political activist. She was published all over the country and had a regular column in a magazine called the Southern Workman. She was vice president of the Woman’s National Press Association and made multiple presentations to the American Social Science Association, then a key meeting ground for social reformers. Langhorne’s work attracted mention in the New York Times and Chicago Tribune. What’s even more noteworthy — and, sadly, still relevant today — is what she wrote about. She was mostly interested in what the Virginia Dictionary of Biography describes as “racial reconciliation and educational opportunities for African Americans.” She did more than write; she used her influence to get the children of her family’s former slaves admitted to Hampton Institute, today Hampton University.
Virginia did not move straight from Reconstruction to repression. There was a brief period in the 1880s when Virginia was on a more progressive course. Under the Readjusters (a local variant of Republicans), Virginia opened Black schools, appointed Blacks to state office, and passed landmark civil rights legislation. Langhorne was very much in tune with that era — which abruptly ended when conservative Democrats won a series of state elections and began rolling back as much of that progress as they could. It was during that era of retrenchment that Confederate monuments started going up, a visible reminder of who was in charge now. Langhorne was at odds with that Virginia. Historian Frances Pollard writes that Langhorne “criticized her fellow Virginians for living in the past,” although she remained optimistic — perhaps too optimistic — about how quickly things would change. Langhorne once wrote: “As time goes on, we may hope that old prejudices and animosities will be forgotten. Why should we see with dead men’s eyes? The venerable past is past.” Those words seem relevant today, as those dead men’s eyes still stare down in bronze upon us.
The other issue that animated Langhorne was women’s suffrage. In 1880, she asked the Virginia General Assembly to allow women to vote. It declined, but that refusal only made Langhorne a more energetic suffragist. In 1893, she founded the Virginia Suffrage Society. In 1894, she was back before the General Assembly to make the more limited case that women who owned property should be allowed to vote. In 1896, she testified before a U.S. Senate committee on the subject of why women should be allowed to vote. She did not make much headway, of course, but was optimistic that someday the cause would prevail. “There is a steady increase of progressive sentiment in the state, particularly with the young people,” she wrote. “This would be greater but for the determined opposition of many of the clergy.” Langhorne did not live to see that day. She passed away at age 63 in 1904, leaving money in her will for a future campaign for what became the 19th Amendment. The Southern Workman eulogized her this way: “Her gentle voice and her vigorous pen were at the service of the cause she believed in, whether school improvement, industrial training, temperance, prison reform, woman’s advancement, civil service reform, or universal education.” Today, scholars quote her work as they try to understand how that era was more complex than the history books often suggest. And today we still ask what she asked: “Why should we see with dead men’s eyes?”
