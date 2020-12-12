Editorial: Other conservatives are taking the virus seriously, why aren't Americans?

Today, let’s turn our attention north — not quite halfway to the North Pole.
Specifically, let’s turn our attention to the Canadian prairie province of Manitoba, whose relevance to us will become apparent in time. The premier of Manitoba — the equivalent of governor — recently urged his constituents not to gather for Christmas.
Brian Pallister didn’t just urge them to avoid big family gatherings, he denounced those who aren’t taking the pandemic seriously in vivid terms: “If you don’t think that COVID is real right now, you’re an idiot. You need to understand that we’re all in this together. You cannot fail to understand this. Stay apart.”
Then, choking up, his voice cracking, Pallister came to his main point: “So I’m the guy who has to tell you to stay apart at Christmas and in the holiday season you celebrate — with your faith or without your faith, that you celebrate normally with friends and with family, where you share memories and build memories — I’m that guy. And I’ll say that because it will keep you safe.”
Now, here’s why we find local relevance in what a Canadian provincial leader has to say. First, Manitoba’s infection rate — 1,560 per 100,000 — is exceptionally low by the atrocious U.S. standards. Only two of our states — Hawaii and Vermont — have rates lower than Manitoba. Most are twice as high — or more. Virginia’s rate is currently 3,182.
Indeed, the states directly across the border from Manitoba are among the highest in the U.S. Minnesota’s rate is 6,482 per 100,000; North Dakota’s is 11,408, the highest of all. North Dakota and Manitoba are much alike — flat, cold, full of wheat farms and hockey players. Only an arbitrary survey line separates them. So why is North Dakota’s virus rate more than seven times higher? We can only conclude that a lot of Americans simply aren’t taking the virus seriously and a lot of Canadians are. In this case, a premier who has the political courage to tell people to stay at home for Christmas.
Second, and here’s where we start to tie Manitoba into our own experience, Manitoba is a conservative province and Pallister is member of Canada’s Conservative Party. Manitoba isn’t just a wee bit conservative; Pallister has a early two-thirds majority in the provincial legislature — yet he is willing to confront the harsh reality of the virus in a way that many American conservatives have been strangely loathe to do.
In fact, when we look around the world, we don’t see the virus politicized the way it is here in the United States. Two countries very much like our own — Great Britain and Australia — both have proudly conservative leaders, yet Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison have imposed restrictions that in some ways are harsher than some imposed here in the U.S.
In parts of Britain, that has meant a ban on any more than six people meeting together — even outside — and in some places closed pubs and restaurants altogether. Those lockdowns have been relaxed for Christmas — to allow up to three households to gather together.
In Australia, the rules are localized but the strictest rules of all are in South Australia, a state around Adelaide that is also governed by that country’s conservative party. There, the limit is 10 people indoors and 50 people in a public space. Anyone who wants to travel outside the state has to fill out a form with the police — and some Australian states have banned visitors from South Australia. All sports have been canceled, although the upcoming Australian Baseball League season is set to play in a “bubble” similar to how the National Baseball Association and the National Hockey League conducted their recent playoffs. By contrast, in our case study of Manitoba, the present limit on the number of people allowed in an outdoor gathering is five — and only household members are allowed in a residence, so no visitors.
By contrast, the restrictions that Gov. Ralph Northam has imposed here in Virginia — which limit gatherings to 10 people (the same as in South Australia but still more than in parts of Britain and definitely more than Manitoba) — don’t seem that out of line except in this way. The virus is far worse in Virginia than it is in either Britain or Australia or Canada — which means we have a left-of-center governor taking similar restrictions in response to a rate of 3,182 per 100,000 than some conservative leaders have taken with far lower infection rates. (Australia’s rate is one of the lowest in the world, presently 109 per 100,000). And Northam hasn’t taken the more draconian steps that the conservative government in Manitoba has taken, telling people they can’t have visitors in their home. Now, here’s something even more amazing: The Winnipeg Free Press reports that polls have consistently shown that people there don’t think their government has done enough. When Winnipeg was put under a “code red” alert, 54% thought the restrictions weren’t severe enough; only 10% thought they went too far.
Our point here is that the response to the virus is not a left-vs.-right thing — except in the United States, where American conservatives are somehow out of step with their conservative counterparts around the world. Some may be proud of that — another example of American exceptionalism — but they shouldn’t be. Locally, we’ve seen the bizarre spectacle of people showing up at some boards of supervisors to demand that they somehow “nullify” the state’s regulations. Campbell County has shamefully passed such a resolution; Bedford and Appomattox are considering doing so. These people claim they want “liberty” but what they really want is the “liberty” to sicken or even kill their neighbors. The present infection rates in those three counties — which range from 2,634 per 100,000 in Campbell to 3,055 per 100,000 in Appomattox — rank among the worst in the world. So in response county supervisors in Campbell effectively say “do what you want.” It’s a good thing Campbell County doesn’t have a shoreline, or in World War II that same logic would have led to the county voting against blackout rules. “No, we don’t like that Nazi submarines lurk offshore but if you want to keep your lights on, well, that’s your right. If that helps the Nazis take out your neighbor, that’s just too bad.”
Northam’s restrictions may or may not be wise, but they are less stringent than what some conservative leaders have done elsewhere — and they’ve somehow managed to keep their rates a lot lower than ours. We might want to wonder why.
