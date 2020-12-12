Editorial: Other conservatives are taking the virus seriously, why aren't Americans?

Our point here is that the response to the virus is not a left-vs.-right thing — except in the United States, where American conservatives are somehow out of step with their conservative counterparts around the world. Some may be proud of that — another example of American exceptionalism — but they shouldn’t be. Locally, we’ve seen the bizarre spectacle of people showing up at some boards of supervisors to demand that they somehow “nullify” the state’s regulations. Campbell County has shamefully passed such a resolution; Bedford and Appomattox are considering doing so. These people claim they want “liberty” but what they really want is the “liberty” to sicken or even kill their neighbors. The present infection rates in those three counties — which range from 2,634 per 100,000 in Campbell to 3,055 per 100,000 in Appomattox — rank among the worst in the world. So in response county supervisors in Campbell effectively say “do what you want.” It’s a good thing Campbell County doesn’t have a shoreline, or in World War II that same logic would have led to the county voting against blackout rules. “No, we don’t like that Nazi submarines lurk offshore but if you want to keep your lights on, well, that’s your right. If that helps the Nazis take out your neighbor, that’s just too bad.”