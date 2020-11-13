Editorial: Other winners and losers from the election

1. Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt County; Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, and Rep.-elect Bob Good, R-Campbell County: Winners. OK, all three were on the ballot and all three won but it’s not their 2020 election campaigns that made them winners — it was the passage of the state constitutional amendment that sets up a bipartisan commission to redraw district lines after this year’s census numbers are in. Here’s why that’s good for them: If the amendment hadn’t passed, then the majority party in the General Assembly — Democrats — would have had the sole power to draw the lines. Democrats would have surely looked at Cline in Botetourt County and Good in Campbell County with just one county — Bedford — between them and tried to figure a way to draw them into the same district. They could have even done so with a straight face because Cline’s 6th District has historically included Lynchburg so adding neighboring Campbell County wouldn’t require drawing any unusually shaped lines. With a little bit more gerrymandering, Democrats could have drawn all three Republicans into a single district, presumably knocking out two of them. That may not have led to the election of more Democrats — it’s hard, if not impossible, to draw a Democratic district outside the urban crescent — but Democrats could have still had some sport with three Republican congressmen who all live relatively close to one another.