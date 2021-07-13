Editorial: Our All-Star team, part two

Major League Baseball holds its All-Star game tonight in Denver.

It was supposed to be in Atlanta, but MLB moved it to protest Georgia’s new voting laws. We’re not here to talk about that, though.

We’re here to name our own All-Star team. On Monday, we recognized state legislators from Southwest and Southside Virginia who have turned in All-Star performances over the past year.

Today we field a team of everyone else. Note that an All-Star selection doesn’t mean we approve of everything that person has done; even baseball All-Stars commit their share of errors.

1. U.S. Mark Warner, D-Va.

Warner, unlike many statewide politicians in Virginia, has always shown a keen interest in Southwest Virginia — even in recent years when Southwest Virginia hasn’t had much to offer politically to any Democrat.

Warner also stands out because he’s always been willing to delve into the hard questions of policy that don’t pay many dividends in the form of sound bites or bumper sticker slogans.

Case in point: Warner recently was the main Democratic driver behind a bipartisan push to encourage more computer chip production in the United States.