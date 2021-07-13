Editorial: Our All-Star team, part two

Major League Baseball holds its All-Star game tonight in Denver.
It was supposed to be in Atlanta, but MLB moved it to protest Georgia’s new voting laws. We’re not here to talk about that, though.
We’re here to name our own All-Star team. On Monday, we recognized state legislators from Southwest and Southside Virginia who have turned in All-Star performances over the past year.
Today we field a team of everyone else. Note that an All-Star selection doesn’t mean we approve of everything that person has done; even baseball All-Stars commit their share of errors.
1. U.S. Mark Warner, D-Va.
Warner, unlike many statewide politicians in Virginia, has always shown a keen interest in Southwest Virginia — even in recent years when Southwest Virginia hasn’t had much to offer politically to any Democrat.
Warner also stands out because he’s always been willing to delve into the hard questions of policy that don’t pay many dividends in the form of sound bites or bumper sticker slogans.
Case in point: Warner recently was the main Democratic driver behind a bipartisan push to encourage more computer chip production in the United States.
That’s a pretty big national security issue: In 1990, 37% of the world’s computer chips were made in the United States. Now only 12% are. Three-fourths of the world’s chips are now made in Asia. The biggest makers are, in order, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. But China is coming up fast. Between 2015 and 2019, China pulled ahead of the U.S. as a chip-maker and appears on a rocket-ride to the top. A study by the Semiconductor Industry Association projects that by 2030 China is expected to have the world’s largest market share.
That bill, to encourage more domestic research and development in semiconductors, is part of a larger bill that is intended to “spread the digital wealth” by encouraging the growth of technology companies outside the usual clusters of Silicon Valley, Seattle and other coastal hubs.
More specifically, that bill — which passed the Senate and is now awaiting action in the House — would have the federal government designate 18 “technology hubs” that will qualify for federal research dollars.
Warner has been particularly vocal about how one of those should be in rural Virginia — and how the coalfields are particularly suited for a semiconductor plant. Why? Because they require lots of water — something Southwest Virginia has in abundance in abandoned coal mines. And that brings us to …
2. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem.
Griffith has been part of efforts to pitch Southwest Virginia for data centers.
Data centers — the places that make computer networks “go” — don’t employ that many people but they do pay lots of property taxes (something Southwest Virginia needs, too) and even a small technology base would be better than nothing.
This is seen as a way to jump-start a tech hub in the coalfields. Here’s the thing about data centers — they require lots of water for cooling, so part of the coalfields’ pitch is that there’s plenty of water available, and probably cheaper than paying somebody for municipal water.
Some abandoned mines that aren’t flooded are also naturally cool — another incentive.
3. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.
Kaine has waged a long battle for Congress to claw back some of its constitutional war-making powers that its ceded over the years to the president, and is finally starting to show some progress.
This summer, the House (though not the Senate) voted to revoke its 2002 resolution that authorized force in Iraq. That’s somewhat symbolic — the more significant resolution is the open-ended one that Congress passed in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks. Still, this is some movement.
This is also an issue that Kaine has pursued regardless of which party controls the White House — he started under Barack Obama, continued under Donald Trump, and now continues under Joe Biden. That’s consistency.
4. Gov. Ralph Northam.
Northam has presided over one of the most transformative administrations in Virginia history — by some measures, the most transformative.
The death penalty abolished, marijuana legalized, gun laws tightened, Confederate statues removed. Whether you think those are good transformations or not is beside the point; the point is that Northam has been a consequential governor. And that was before he had a pandemic to deal with.
5. Danny Avula, vaccine czar.
Northam’s administration hasn’t been flawless, of course. The state’s roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines was rocky, at best.
That prompted Northam to install Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico health departments, as the state’s vaccine czar. Soon, Virginia was ranked as one of the best-vaccinated states in the country.
Virginia is also one of the states that hit President Biden’s goal of having 70% of all adults vaccinated by the Fourth of July.
Alas, Virginia has a vaccine divide. It’s not a purely rural/urban divide, because some rural areas are quite well-vaccinated. Instead, the vaccine divide is almost entirely one between Southwest and Southside Virginia and the rest of the state. That’s not Avula’s fault, though. That’s ours.
6. Molly O’Dell, retired health director.
In many ways, the real All-Stars of the past year have been health care workers at all levels. As a society, we need to figure out a way to thank them — much as we thank soldiers after a war. If we’re limited here, though, to a starting nine we need to name some names so let’s name Molly O’Dell. She came out of retirement last year to lead the pandemic response for the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts. That’s definitely All-Star -worthy.
7. Keith Kerrigan, Bristol superintendent.
He’s led the Small and Rural Schools Coalition that has been at the forefront of calling attention to school disparity issues in Virginia. More recently he’s organized the Crumbling Schools Tour to highlight the problem statewide.
8. State Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William.
We spend a lot of time pointing out how Democrats from the urban crescent show little interest in the economic plight of rural Virginia, so we should point out that one Democrat from that part of the state has done just the opposite. McPike joined with state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington, to sponsor legislation appropriating $200,000 for satellite broadband in the coalfields. That’s worthy of recognition.
9. Liz Belcher, Roanoke Valley greenway coordinator.
For 25 years, she’s overseen the growth of one of the valley’s jewels — its greenway system. Now she’s retiring. That’s not just an All-Star performance, that’s a Hall of Fame performance.