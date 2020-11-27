Editorial: Our Christmas wish list for 2020

What’s a dark sky park? It’s sort of what it sounds like – a park that’s dark enough to meet certain astronomical criteria for how many stars you can see. (For our science nerds, it’s based on the Bortle Dark-Sky Scale.) City lights wash out a lot of the night sky, even out in what we think of as the country. A 2016 study found that 99% of Americans don’t see a “natural” dark sky. That’s something the International Dark-Sky Association – founded by two astronomers – has been trying to do something about. It awards an official “dark sky” designation to places that qualify. The idea is that this serves as a modest economic development boost – another reason for people to visit that particular park. That’s what happened at Staunton River State Park in Halifax County after it won that designation in 2015. At the time, it was the first dark sky park in the state, and only the 25th worldwide. Now there are three in Virginia – James River State Park in Buckingham County and Rappahannock County Park are the other two – and 81 worldwide. You don’t have to be a science nerd to be able to do the math and see this is a growing trend. Both Douthat and Natural Bridge are in places dark enough to qualify – assuming the parks do certain things, such as switch out the type of lighting they use at night so the lights shine down onto the ground and not up into the sky. With luck, both will achieve that designation. The real opportunity for dark sky status in Virginia, though, is further north – in Bath and Highland County. They have the darkest skies in the state. There’s a separate designation for “dark sky communities,” described as a community “that has shown exceptional dedication to the preservation of the night sky through the implementation and enforcement of a quality outdoor lighting ordinance, dark sky education and citizen support of dark skies.” So far, 29 communities – mostly in the West, with two as far east as Illinois – have qualified. Bath and Highland are far darker at night than those two Illinois communities and are actually darker than some of the western designees. They would be prime candidates if someone there took the initiative. Hint, hint.