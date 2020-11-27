Editorial: Our Christmas wish list for 2020

Historically speaking, today has always been the biggest shopping day of the year.
Will it be again this year in the year of the pandemic? We’ll see.
Here’s one reason why you shouldn’t do all your shopping online: If you shop locally, you’re supporting local jobs, and your tax dollars wind up being split between state and local governments. If you shop online, that may be more convenient, but that convenience comes with another price that’s harder to see – fewer local jobs, fewer local businesses and fewer tax dollars to support local schools and other local services. The government will either get that money other ways (remember that the next time your local government raises real estate taxes) or it won’t (remember that the next time you complain about schools or some other service being underfunded).
Everything is connected, including the click of that “submit” button – which effectively funds jobs someplace other than here.
That advisory out of the way, we now proceed to our traditional Black Friday editorial – our wish list for Christmas – in case you spot any of these items on the shelves today.
A vaccine for COVID-19. OK, we seem to be close on this, and more people are probably asking for this than usually ask for world peace. We’ll put in our ask and move on...
Dark sky park status for Douthat State Park and Natural Bridge State Park. A dark sky park west of the Blue Ridge has been on our list for five years now, but we have reason to think we might be getting one sometime. Both parks say they have started the process of applying for “dark sky” status – a process that’s lengthy but, we hope, worthwhile.
What’s a dark sky park? It’s sort of what it sounds like – a park that’s dark enough to meet certain astronomical criteria for how many stars you can see. (For our science nerds, it’s based on the Bortle Dark-Sky Scale.) City lights wash out a lot of the night sky, even out in what we think of as the country. A 2016 study found that 99% of Americans don’t see a “natural” dark sky. That’s something the International Dark-Sky Association – founded by two astronomers – has been trying to do something about. It awards an official “dark sky” designation to places that qualify. The idea is that this serves as a modest economic development boost – another reason for people to visit that particular park. That’s what happened at Staunton River State Park in Halifax County after it won that designation in 2015. At the time, it was the first dark sky park in the state, and only the 25th worldwide. Now there are three in Virginia – James River State Park in Buckingham County and Rappahannock County Park are the other two – and 81 worldwide. You don’t have to be a science nerd to be able to do the math and see this is a growing trend. Both Douthat and Natural Bridge are in places dark enough to qualify – assuming the parks do certain things, such as switch out the type of lighting they use at night so the lights shine down onto the ground and not up into the sky. With luck, both will achieve that designation. The real opportunity for dark sky status in Virginia, though, is further north – in Bath and Highland County. They have the darkest skies in the state. There’s a separate designation for “dark sky communities,” described as a community “that has shown exceptional dedication to the preservation of the night sky through the implementation and enforcement of a quality outdoor lighting ordinance, dark sky education and citizen support of dark skies.” So far, 29 communities – mostly in the West, with two as far east as Illinois – have qualified. Bath and Highland are far darker at night than those two Illinois communities and are actually darker than some of the western designees. They would be prime candidates if someone there took the initiative. Hint, hint.
A museum to the lost years. All those Confederate statues coming down were put up to venerate the Lost Cause. But they also, in a sense, represent the years we lost on a wrong turn. Virginia in the early 1880s was inching toward a more progressive future – passing civil rights measures that were quite remarkable for its day. Then came a conservative backlash and, eventually, the legal structures of Jim Crow. It was during those years that most of the statues went up. Now that many are coming down, where should they go? Hungary and Estonia put many of their discarded communist statues in outdoor museums designed to tell the story of that era. We could do the same. Most museums are in search of artifacts. Here are artifacts in search of a museum.
A short and mild winter. Why? Because the high school football season – and lots of college football seasons – have been moved to the spring. Well, spring isn’t really the right word. Under the revised schedule, the Virginia High School League allows football practice to start Feb. 4 with the first games on Feb. 22 and regional playoffs beginning April 7. We all know that February in Virginia can be rather, um, unpredictable, shall we say? Friday night lights in the fall can still be rather warm. Friday night lights in February and March may not be. That’s why we’d like a winter that gets its Arctic blasts over with early. We’d rather see fall football but if we’re going to have “spring” football, we’d like to see the weather cooperate.
Rural broadband. The pandemic has highlighted for all to see something that many of us knew already: There’s a profound “digital divide” in America. This cuts many ways – a poor family may live in a broadband-rich city but still not have access – but the more common way we think of this is geographical. Urban America is well-wired, rural America is not. This is one of the few issues that unites politicians across the political spectrum: Both left and right agree this needs to be fixed. They may disagree on how but they are, at least, agreed on the goal, which is more than happens with many political issues these days. In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam has set a goal of getting the whole state on broadband by 2028. That, though, was a goal set before the pandemic. That’s also a goal that will be two more governors away – we’ll elect a new one in 2021 and another in 2025. That’s a long time to wait when so much of society has moved online – schools, work, medicine, even shopping. Is there a way to speed that up? That’s why it’s on our Christmas list. Please, just don’t use that broadband for shopping online unless you absolutely have to.
