Editorial: Our four Americas

The Real Americans think they really are the Real Americans and discount anyone who doesn’t look like them. (Think of how Trump so drastically cut immigration and refugees, even though, demographically speaking, America needs more young people.)

The Just Americans are performing a service by making us think more deeply about our history, but ultimately their dogmatism is also making it harder for Americans to talk to one another because not every problem fits their narrative that racism is the overriding problem.

“There are too many things that Just America can’t talk about for the narrative to get at the hardest problems,” Packer writes. “The narrative can’t talk about the main source of violence in Black neighborhoods, which is young Black men, not police. The push to ‘defund the police’ during the protests over George Floyd’s murder was resisted by many local Black citizens, who wanted better, not less, policing.”

The problem, he writes, isn’t that there are four different factions, because there have always been different factions throughout our history. The problem is they seem less and less willing to agree on even basic principles that once we all seemed to agree on.

Is America a force for good? Just Americans question that.