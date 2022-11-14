Editorial: Our valleys thrive on STEAM power

For decades Roanoke’s economy ran on steam.

Appropriate, then, that STEAM could be what powers the Star City into the future.

The STEAM acronym is a modification of STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Once the headquarters of the mighty Norfolk and Western Railroad, later Norfolk Southern, Roanoke has staked its future on STEM careers.

Municipal, higher education, business and health care agencies and organizations have collaborated to form an “innovation corridor,” extending north from the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC at Riverside Circle, past the Radford University Carilion campus and the RAMP Regional Accelerator for incubating technology startups, into downtown Roanoke.

Given the amazing engineering feats once accomplished in Roanoke at the N&W East End Shops, where steam locomotives that were state of the art for their time were designed and built, this “innovation corridor” makes for a fitting path forward. We can’t resist quoting from “Train True (Lennie’s Song),” a delightful Blue Oyster Cult deep cut: “You’ve got to have a brain when you’re working for the train.”

A presentation Thursday at the Shenandoah Club moderated by Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council Associate Director Taylor Spellman made the case for why STEM should be expanded to STEAM, with the “A” standing for arts.

“Having arts and culture amenities in the region isn’t a nicety anymore. It’s really essential. Having a strong cultural hub makes for economic success,” Spellman said. “It drives tourism, placemaking, it creates a pipeline of talent and business and an enriched ecosystem with high paying jobs and opportunity.”

The speakers on the panel — Taubman Museum of Art Executive Director Cindy Petersen, Mill Mountain Theatre Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole, and Ruth Waalkes, executive director of Virginia Tech’s Moss Arts Center — all spoke about how the arts institutions they lead integrate STEM education into their offerings.

“Music is math,” said Poole, and playing music involves calculating fractions. Lighting a stage, blending colors, involves basic science. “To see a child make that connection,” she said, “it’s pretty magical.”

The Taubman’s most recently opened special exhibition, “Titian to Monet,” features a collaboration with Roanoke College and the Moss Arts Center’s Institute for Creativity, Arts and Technology that uses artificial intelligence apps to create a 360 degree “immersion experience,” with projected animations and music, based on six paintings by old masters.

Petersen cited research that adults participating in arts programs and receiving exposure to a variety of art disciplines “have an increased sense of place, of self confidence,” and stronger parent-school relations, “even intra-family relations, greater understanding of diverse cultures.”

Waalkes noted that the Moss Arts Center’s programming and education outreach has “been so vital for us in terms of the recruitment and retention of faculty and families in Blacksburg and beyond.” Families “want to come to an area and know that they’re going to keep those opportunities for their children to learn and to engage, regardless of what school systems they’re in.” Given how challenging recruitment has become, the Moss arts programming gives the region an edge.

Community enrichment should always go hand in hand with economic growth. STEAM seems a more fitting acronym for our valleys, due to both past history and present living — the added letter provides a more complete sense of the opportunities one can find here.