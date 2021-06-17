Editorial: Parole board report shows why Virginia needs a full investigation

There’s a fascinating account of how Martin came to be paroled. It depicts him as a model prisoner, who was “infraction-free” for 32 of his 41 years in prison. As such, he was named as a mentor to incoming prisoners and was selected by the Department of Corrections to meet with visiting students from Longwood University.

It was at that encounter in April 2018 that Adrienne Bennett, then the chair of the parole board, first met Martin. During a brief conversation, he asserted his innocence. By that point, his prison counselor had also become convinced of Martin’s innocence.

After that, Bennett started reviewing his case, including reading the trial transcripts. The report says that emails showed that Bennett “ultimately reached the conclusion that Mr. Martin had not received a fair trial and likely did not commit the crime for which he was incarcerated.”

When Martin came up for his annual parole review in October 2019, Martin’s counselor asked to be present for an interview. The examiner objected to a third party being present — at which point Bennett assigned a different examiner to the case. The interview was canceled.