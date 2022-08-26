Editorial: Philanthropy to benefit education and art

Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo wants to promote a constructive way forward, one that acknowledges and studies the troubled history of race relations in America while addressing those topics in a manner of inclusiveness, communication and understanding.

That’s why she gifted Roanoke College with $1.5 million to fund an endowment for the Salem school’s Center for Studying Structures of Race. That center, launched in June 2020 inside a renovated building that once housed enslaved people, was described by the college as a home to teaching, research and community engagement about historical and contemporary issues surrounding race and institutional racism.

Cassulo, 66, one of Roanoke College’s longest serving trustees and a dedicated benefactor of the 180-year-old private institution, is also a member of the race center’s advisory board. She gushed with praise for the research that center director Jesse Bucher and his students are doing, and how that work helps Roanoke College acknowledge the part slavery played in its founding.

“We want to add to our history,” she said. “Several of our main buildings on Roanoke College’s campus were built by enslaved laborers while our students were studying.” To learn the identities of those laborers, “our students are doing research in the Roanoke County archives, and coming up with the names of all the people that were connected to past presidents of the college and trustees.”

Hopefully this work will culminate in a searchable database and more. “I want to know the names of the people who built Roanoke College’s campus. I want to have a place where people who want to celebrate those lives can go and reflect upon their lives.”

A trustee at 27

When Cassullo joined the Roanoke College Board of Trustees in 1999, it was actually the second time she’d become a board member. A graduate of the class of 1978 — the year the Roanoke College men’s lacrosse team won the NCAA championship — she was asked to join the board by President Norman Fintel when she was only 27. But at the time she was working in a New York art gallery and couldn’t balance that with her trustee duties.

A Long Island native who spent her teen years in Texas, she first came to Roanoke College at a boyfriend’s insistence. “I just did it so he would stop bugging me and I got on campus and I fell in love with it.” She became heavily active and even confrontational with administrators as a voice in student government, making an impression on Fintel in her junior and senior years.

That wasn’t all that led Fintel to reach out when she was only 27. “Let’s be honest, I had a family foundation that I was involved with,” which now bears the name of her mother, Dorothy L. Leonhardt. “It wasn’t a large foundation, but it was a foundation. So by my early involvement with Roanoke College, I was able to start participating by giving back money.”

Cassullo and the foundation she directs have been playing larger and larger roles in the past decade: both at Roanoke College, where she worked with Olin Hall Galleries Director Talia Logan to expand the college’s permanent art collection and in 2017 established with a $1 million gift the Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo Center for Art; and also in the Roanoke Valley art scene.

After earning her undergraduate degree, she pursued a career as an art curator, and toward that end landed a curatorial fellowship at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York. The Whitney Museum staffer who supervised her, Karl Willers, became the chief curator of Roanoke’s Taubman Museum of Art in 2021, stepping into a post left vacant after the untimely death of predecessor Patrick Shaw Cable in 2020.

Willers’ recruitment was no coincidence. Not only had he and Cassullo been friends for many years, but Cassullo serves on the Whitney Museum board of trustees — she joined at age 29, the Whitney’s youngest ever trustee — and she serves on the Taubman’s board, recruited by Executive Director Cindy Petersen and museum benefactor Jenny Taubman. It was Cassullo who first introduced Willers to Petersen and Cable, as she used her own art world connections to help the Roanoke museum find and schedule exhibitions.

For the most recent and perhaps the most triumphant of those exhibitions to date, “Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design,” which brought the Oscar-winning costume designer and her creations for the blockbuster movie “Black Panther” to Roanoke, Cassullo and her foundation were the principle underwriters.

“One of the greatest moments of my life was this last November when we opened the ‘Afrofuturism’ show,” she said. “In came 1,600 people,” many of whom had not come to a museum before. “It brought tears in my eyes. I thought this is exactly what my whole professional life has been, especially in a museum setting, is to make the museum relevant for the entire community.”

Completing the symphony

There is an art component to the projects underway at the Center for Studying Structures of Race that soon will result in a call to artists for proposals.

“We will have a memorial for the enslaved workers throughout southwestern Virginia,” Cassullo said. Creative Time, a public arts organization in New York City that Cassullo has also worked with, has partnered with Roanoke College to lead discussions about what a memorial means in the 21st century.

“It’s like the history of the valley and the history of Roanoke College has been a symphony we’ve been listening to without the string section. I want to add the string section,” she said.

Roanoke College is “a very special place and I want us to be seen as a model for how a college, a small liberal arts college, works through their history in a positive, compassionate, inspirational way,” Cassullo said. “I don’t mean to sound like Pollyanna. I know we can do it, and I know that a campus like Roanoke College is the place to do it.”