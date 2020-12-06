Editorial: Pittsburgh sets an example. Will local leaders in Southwest Va. follow?

Who will take the lead in building a new economy in Appalachia?
Not President Trump, who began his term by trying to eliminate the federal agencies most involved in economic development in the region and then squandered the remaining years. He vowed to bring back coal, yet presided over its decline because the free market had other ideas — and his administration had none.
Probably not President-election Biden, who has had little to say on the subject beyond boilerplate support for increasing funding for the Appalachian Regional Commission that Trump tried to eliminate.
Not governors, either. Ralph Northam had an interesting idea when he was running for governor of Virginia in 2017. He proposed turning the University of Virginia’s College at Wise into a research university with emphasis on renewable energy as a way to create a new economic engine in the heart of the coalfields. We’ve also heard nothing about that since.
Part of Appalachia’s problem is that the region runs through lots of states but only dominates one — West Virginia. Consider the part of Appalachia we know best: The problem of building a new economy in the state’s far southwestern corner is never going to be top of mind for any governor of Virginia. State legislators from that region have done some interesting things — creating a state authority to pursue energy research, founding an economic development group to lure high-tech firms to the region — but that’s also a lot to ask of part-time legislators. What the region needs is executive action, but there is no single executive.
That’s what makes the recent news out of Pittsburgh so interesting. Last month, the mayor of Pittsburgh joined with mayors from seven other cities in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia to propose a “Marshall Plan for Middle America” — specifically, a plan to build a new economy for the region, one based on renewable energy.
This is exactly what Appalachia needs. Renewable energy advocates like to talk about how many jobs green energy will create, and already is creating. The number of solar jobs alone (and solar is just one part of the larger renewable energy sector) passed the number of coal jobs in 2015, and the two trend lines have kept heading in different directions. The solar industry has been creating jobs five times faster than the overall U.S. economy. The problem, though, is that coal jobs were concentrated in places that had coal, while renewable energy jobs are everywhere. Put another way: There was an obvious reason why coal jobs were in Appalachia, but there’s no particular reason for renewable energy jobs to be there. This is one of the central flaws of the so-called Green New Deal that some on the left advocate: There’s no mechanism to direct those green energy jobs to the part of the country that has been hemorrhaging jobs — and people — for decades. Virginia’s Clean Economy Act doesn’t create one, either. It has some high-sounding language about how utilities should give priority “to historically economically disadvantaged communities” when building new facilities and how certain monies should be directed to “job training programs in historically economically disadvantaged communities.” Job training programs don’t do much good, though, if there aren’t jobs to be trained for in the first place.
By contrast, this Marshall Plan for Middle America lays out a more practical roadmap how to jump-start a renewable energy sector in a part of the country that once was dependent on fossil fuels. The short version: $60 billion a year for the next 10 years, ideally coming in the form of both federal spending and private investment. Yes, that’s a lot of money, but let’s not get hung up on the pricetag. Let’s look at an even bigger picture: Here are mayors taking the lead. Not presidents, not governors, mayors. That’s kind of a big deal. It shouldn’t be surprising, though: Mayors have to deal with practical problems and there’s nothing more practical than the economy. What’s even more fascinating: Here are mayors working across state lines to look at a larger economic region that transcends those borders. You want regional cooperation? Here’s some super-regional cooperation — one that runs from Pittsburgh to Louisville, Kentucky. These mayors see an Ohio Valley that could lose 100,000 jobs related to fossil fuels but see an opportunity to create 410,000 new ones if they do the right things to attract private investment.
We’re not in the Ohio Valley so this plan to turn that region into the Silicon Valley of renewable energy doesn’t mean much for us, except this: It sets an example.
If these mayors — in Pittsburgh, in Huntington and Morgantown, West Virginia, in Youngstown, Dayton, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio, in Louisville — can do this, why can’t local leader in other parts of Appalachia? The answer: There’s nothing stopping them. They’ve got a good starting point: Even the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority has announced a new fund to promote renewable energy.
These mayors had a big assist from a study produced by a consortium of universities and foundations, but we have universities and foundations, too. It’s 388 miles from Pittsburgh to Louisville, but only 243 miles from Roanoke to the Cumberland Gap. Why aren’t the mayors and chairs of various boards of supervisors convening a summit, commissioning a study, announcing a plan to make this part of Virginia a center for renewable energy jobs? Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has just shown how that can be done — the planning part, anyway. We have lots of vehicles that could help these local leaders. The GO Virginia economic development boards are based on the same theory that these mayors are acting on — that economic regions don’t match state lines.
We’re focused here on how to transition a region based on fossil fuels into a region that can capitalize on the renewable energy economy, but we need not be limited to that region or those sectors. The point is: Local governments have agency here. They may not realize it — they have the fewest resources of any level of government, yet most directly confront the problems of a changing economy. But they shouldn’t wait on help that’s not coming from either Washington or Richmond. They can act on their own. The mayor of Pittsburgh sure isn’t waiting on Harrisburg. So which local leaders in Southwest Virginia are going to see what some of their counterparts have done and realize that they could do the same thing?
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!