Editorial: Pittsburgh sets an example. Will local leaders in Southwest Va. follow?

This is exactly what Appalachia needs. Renewable energy advocates like to talk about how many jobs green energy will create, and already is creating. The number of solar jobs alone (and solar is just one part of the larger renewable energy sector) passed the number of coal jobs in 2015, and the two trend lines have kept heading in different directions. The solar industry has been creating jobs five times faster than the overall U.S. economy. The problem, though, is that coal jobs were concentrated in places that had coal, while renewable energy jobs are everywhere. Put another way: There was an obvious reason why coal jobs were in Appalachia, but there’s no particular reason for renewable energy jobs to be there. This is one of the central flaws of the so-called Green New Deal that some on the left advocate: There’s no mechanism to direct those green energy jobs to the part of the country that has been hemorrhaging jobs — and people — for decades. Virginia’s Clean Economy Act doesn’t create one, either. It has some high-sounding language about how utilities should give priority “to historically economically disadvantaged communities” when building new facilities and how certain monies should be directed to “job training programs in historically economically disadvantaged communities.” Job training programs don’t do much good, though, if there aren’t jobs to be trained for in the first place.