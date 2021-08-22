Editorial: Popular culture doesn't reflect Sunbelt America

Still, here’s the biggest point we’re trying to make: Our cultural template is outdated. The shows being produced — whether out of Sunbelt Hollywood or anywhere else — don’t reflect our current demographic realities. Think about how many shows are set in New York and how few are set in the Sunbelt — and we don’t mean Southern parody shows like the old “Dukes of Hazzard,” either.

Superman’s “Metropolis” and Batman’s “Gotham City” are really stand-ins for New York. Of the 10 most popular shows now airing on broadcast TV right now, only two are set in the Sunbelt — “Young Sheldon” is set in Texas and “911” is set in California. Three are set in New York, two in Chicago, cities in what are now the least-populated parties of the country. Where are the shows set in Chattanooga or Memphis or Tucson? Or, for that matter, Roanoke or Lynchburg or Danville?

We hear a lot these days about diversity — as we should. But that diversity shouldn’t just be about race or gender or sexual orientation. To be truly reflective of society, 62% of our TV shows and 62% of our movies and 62% of our books and 62% of our plays should be set in the Sunbelt. Are they? Certainly not.