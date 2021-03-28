Editorial: Population estimates show Roanoke Valley's quality-of-life pitch works

However, when you look at certain communities downstate — such as the Roanoke Valley — you see exactly the opposite phenomenon. Every locality in and around the Roanoke Valley except two (we’ll come back to those) has seen a “natural decrease” in population as deaths outnumber births. Yet all but one (we’ll come back to that one, too) have still seen their population increase over the past decade. That’s because more people are moving in than out — and that net in-migration is big enough to make up for all those deaths outnumbering births. For the Roanoke metro area, we started with a deficit of 1,920 people from more people dying than being born over the past decade. But then we had a net in-migration of 7,572 people. That balances out to a total population increase of 5,652 since 2010.