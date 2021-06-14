Editorial: Possible names for three community colleges

Five more historical figures have been hauled into the court of public opinion, found guilty of being either slaveholders, Confederates or segregationists, and sentenced to unnaming.

All five have their names affixed to Virginia community colleges, although not for much longer. Three schools are already in the process of changing their names — Lord Fairfax that operates four locations in the northern Shenandoah Valley and Piedmont, John Tyler in Chesterfield County, and Thomas Nelson in Hampton.

Two others have local boards that want to keep their names — Dabney S. Lancaster in Clifton Forge and Patrick Henry in Martinsville — which has prompted the state board to urge them to think about that again.

In the past, we’ve suggested the standard for naming (or un-naming) should be what the person is best known for. By that measure, Patrick Henry would stay but Dabney S. Lancaster would go. Henry is best known for his fiery speech in favor of independence — “give me liberty or give me death” — not the fact that his concept of liberty only went so far. Indeed, he came to despise slavery — he called it “totally repugnant” — and urged its abolition, even as he continued to own fellow humans. History is complicated.