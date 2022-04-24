Editorial: Preserve old covenants and build new ones

The sky blue and wheat gold of Ukraine’s flag flutters above Freedom Plaza in downtown Roanoke, home to the city’s war memorial honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Before a gathering of Roanoke Valley Ukrainian-Americans and Ukraine supporters who sang along as the Ukrainian national anthem played, Mayor Sherman Lea told the assembled, “This city of Roanoke stands in solidarity with Ukraine.”

After the ceremony, Lea further elaborated on the city’s choice to raise the Ukrainian flag Wednesday morning. “We had some citizens come before council — Ukrainian citizens came forward and asked us to do that.” The council agreed to “do something to show not only our community and others, but show the world that we support Ukraine.”

Lea described Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine as horrendous, talked of being mortified by the Russian military’s brutal tactics, and expressed how moved he was by Ukraine’s plight. “Those people are putting their lives on the line to have what we sometimes take for granted.”

Roanoke wants to acknowledge its immigrant populations, he said. “We have over 105 nationalities, they are part of our community.”

The international nature of Roanoke’s population is implicitly acknowledged through the efforts of such invaluable nonprofit agencies as Local Colors of Southwest Virginia, that promotes interaction, understanding and sharing of traditions between residents of many backgrounds. The Local Colors Festival, which returns to Elmwood Park on May 21 and which is one of modern Roanoke’s grandest traditions, began humbly in 1991 with an event that celebrated only four nationalities: Kenya, Russia, South Korea and China.

An even older cultural nonprofit, Roanoke Valley Sister Cities, also adds to Roanoke’s multicultural goodwill, by facilitating connections between people who live in similar sized communities all over the world, including cities in Brazil, China, South Korea, Kenya, France, Poland and, yes, Russia.

Sister Cities not political

Roanoke Valley Sister Cities is not a political organization, yet this tiny agency found itself the focus of a political brouhaha when Gov. Glenn Youngkin, in response to Putin’s horrifying assault on Ukraine, called for Roanoke and Norfolk to end Sister City ties in Russia. Norfolk obeyed the governor. The Roanoke City Council declined, recognizing that such a move would run completely counter to the spirit of the citizen diplomacy program that President Dwight Eisenhower founded, with its mission to promote democracy and peace through direct connections with the world’s many peoples, regardless of their governments’ policies.

However, political hay continues to be made about the sister city relationship between Roanoke and the Russian city of Pskov — most prominently by former mayor and current council candidate David Bowers. This is the same politician who once had to be schooled by none other than “Star Trek” actor George Takei that the U.S. corralling Japanese Americans into internment camps during World War II was A Bad Thing not worthy of praise.

To be clear, the raising of the Ukraine flag had no connection whatsoever to the Roanoke Valley Sister Cities program. However, in raising that flag while leaving the relationship with Pskov intact, council members continue to blaze the correct trail.

For those who seek an official condemnation from Roanoke leaders of Putin’s unprovoked, unconscionable war on Ukraine, the Ukrainian flag displayed prominently before city hall, on the flagpole normally occupied by the Virginia flag, makes plain the Star City’s view.

Neither of the visible downtown symbols of the Roanoke-Pskov connection are obtrusive, not the Russian flag in Pearl Fu Plaza — named after the longtime Roanoke citizen who grew Local Colors into the pageant it is today — nor the totem sculpture that pays tribute to Pskov in Century Plaza. To even find them, you need to be looking for them, and know where to look.

What’s even more important: the emblems used by Roanoke Valley Sister Cities don’t endorse governments. They symbolize friendships between citizens.

Russia not a monolith

It should also be noted that there’s no shortage of Russian nationals horrified by Putin’s actions, including but by no means limited to residents of Pskov. “If you go on Radio Free Europe, you will find out what’s going on in Pskov and other cities, as far as people expressing their opinion, and the retribution of the Russian government against people who express their opinions,” said Roanoke Valley Sister Cities President Mary Jo Fassié.

In an interview with Cardinal News, Bland County novelist Kristina Gorcheva-Newberry, an immigrant from Moscow, lamented that Russians who oppose Putin’s wars have no one to turn to for help. “I don’t see anyone ever helping Russians, especially now,” she said. “A lot of good people are there who hate wars, but they’re held hostage.”

In Pskov and elsewhere, “people are tying green ribbons all over their cities, because green is the color that combines the yellow and blue flag of the Ukraine,” Fassié said.

The Roanoke region’s interaction with Pskov has primarily involved student exchanges between Ferrum College and Pskov State University. For multiple reasons, that exchange is on hold.

Rather than addressing the Ukrainian crisis through a destructive change such as severing the Pskov connection, a better, lasting positive change would be to forge a sister city tie between Roanoke and a Ukrainian city. Although it won’t be possible to cement such a partnership while the war rages, Fassié said that a proposal along those lines has been discussed.

Roanoke hasn’t added a new Sister City to the lineup since 1998, but that’s not because it can’t be done. Rather, for such a relationship to begin, someone must come to Roanoke Valley Sister Cities with a written proposal that can be brought to the parent organization, Sister Cities International. For whatever reason, people who have come to the Roanoke Valley organization to pitch a possible sister city over the past two decades haven’t followed through with a proposal.

If officials from a foreign city aren’t already involved in a sister city plan, the parent organization can match the petitioning city with a petitioning city from the requested nation, Fassié said.

The most recent Sister City added was St. Lo, France, an effort led by the late D-Day veteran and once upon a time Roanoke Times employee Bob Slaughter, a man who got things done, his labors leading to the founding of the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, his memories helping to shape the terrifying and heroic opening scenes of “Saving Private Ryan.”

Rather than tearing good things down, let’s raise flags, lift spirits, and forge new friendships and covenants.