Editorial: Progress made at long last on guns — now, how about semiconductors?

Wonder of wonders, the day we called for the U.S. Senate to get something, anything done on common sense gun regulations (June 12, “Gun violence fixes needed at all levels”), a group of 10 Republican and 10 Democratic Senators announced that they had reached a deal on a legislative package that, if it passes, will at least amount to getting something, anything done.

Though it’s tempting, we won’t take credit.

Although the bipartisan proposal falls far short of the ban on rapid-fire assault weapons and high capacity magazines sought by Democrats — a want that has no chance of becoming federal law in today’s climate — those somethings, anythings, include some potentially significant security measures:

• A requirement for a review of juvenile mental health and criminal records when someone age 18-20 purchases a gun.

• An expansion of which firearms sellers are required to conduct background checks.

• Grants to help states enact and enforce “red flag” laws that let authorities confiscate guns from individuals who have been ruled a danger to themselves and others.

• Someone who illegally buys a gun on behalf of someone barred from possessing firearms could face harsher penalties.

• Romantic partners convicted of domestic abuse or targeted by restraining orders could be barred from buying guns.

• Funding provided for community behavioral health centers, increased access to mental telehealth sessions and more support for suicide prevention and violence prevention programs.

• Money allotted for school safety measures such as better security at entrances.

On some of these provisions, Virginia is ahead of this curve. For example, in 2020, the then Democrat-controlled General Assembly passed a red flag law, making Virginia one of the 19 states that has such a law on the books. Virginia also prohibits people subject to domestic violence protective orders from possessing firearms, though the law has limitations. And Virginia requires background checks for most gun purchases.

It should be acknowledged that, just as the tentative deal in the Senate arrives in the wake of at least 31 lives lost, 10 on May 14 in Buffalo, New York, and 21 on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas, the Old Dominion’s most recent regulations followed a May 2019 mass shooting in a Virginia Beach municipal building that killed 12.

President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have both voiced support for this bargain in the U.S. Senate. There is still time for it to fall apart, but we hope for the good of the country that it will not.

Not the only deal we need

And we want to add, on top of these hopes, another request to senators and representatives on both sides of the aisle: now that you’ve shown that you can work together on gun issues — one of the most polarizing topics of our times — is there any chance we could come to an agreement on the much less controversial issue of semiconductor chips?

The America COMPETES Act, which would invest $52 billion toward building semiconductor facilities in the United States, as well as strengthen domestic research and development, has passed both houses, but there are vast differences between the House and Senate versions that remain unresolved.

The semiconductor chip crisis hasn’t gotten the intense media attention devoted to COVID-19, inflation and guns, and though that is in numerous ways understandable, the shortage of domestic-manufactured semiconductor chips is an economic emergency that’s vital to address.

A shortage of semiconductor chips caused by COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions, further exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has interrupted the manufacture of — and fueled skyrocketing costs for — automobiles, contributing to our out-of-control inflation.

The future looks even grimmer. As Virginia Sen. Mark Warner put it earlier this month, “Right now, almost all of the cutting edge semiconductor chips are made in Taiwan. And when we see the possibilities of President Xi of China threatening Taiwan — not only would that be awful for Taiwan, if somehow China axed Taiwan of its semiconductor capacity, that would be devastating for the world economy.”

The U.S. can’t afford to take a wait and see approach as to whether that happens.

As Wall Street Journal columnist William A. Galston recently phrased it, relaying a conversation with Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, “while we dither … the Chinese are moving ahead with their own investments, as are Japan and the European Union.”

Time is running out

Those words echo Warner’s own sentiments. “Frankly, the House put a series of items in the bill” related to environmental issues but unconnected to semiconductors, “that are never going to get passed in the Senate,” he said.

“As a former business guy, I’m hearing from companies that they can’t know with certainty that America is going to meet its commitments.” If the U.S. does not come through soon, “then they’re going to decide to move elsewhere. European bureaucracy is quintessential bureaucracy. But when the Europeans move quicker than us — and Intel’s got a commitment of $8 billion from the German government, to build a facility at least as big if not bigger than what Intel’s announced in Ohio — we ought to recognize that time is not on our side.”

There’s reasons for folks in this region to push for passage of this bill beyond the national benefits. The legislation includes funding for 10 regional hubs aimed at economic development in small cities and rural communities. The hubs, which could be located anywhere in the country, will be related to different technologies, not just semiconductors.

Warner has repeatedly said that he’s angling for one of these hubs to land in Southwest Virginia, expanding on work already being pioneered by Virginia Tech.

While there is no guarantee this will happen, just as with purchasing a lottery ticket, we’ll have absolutely zero chance to win if we never get to play.