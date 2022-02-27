Editorial: Putin's monstrous choice jeopardizes us all

The Russian invasion of Ukraine cannot be encapsulated in a sound bite. It’s a topic as complex as they come.

We’ll begin with the rising death toll.

As of Thursday afternoon, Eastern Standard Time, Ukrainian officials reported 40 soldiers and about 10 civilians dead by Russian military strikes, and also claimed that Ukraine’s forces had killed 50 Russian soldiers. By the evening, after 24 hours of war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 137 of his country’s civilians and military personnel had been killed and 316 more had been wounded.

To put it plain, this is a horrific tragedy, a completely unjustified atrocity. Many more deaths will follow, every loss of life a cruel waste.

Far from the “minor incursion” that President Joe Biden seemed to speak of as allowable shenanigans on Jan. 20, the attack launched on Ukraine at the command of Russian President Vladimir Putin has consumed the entire Texas-sized country, advancing from east, north and south, with Russian troops moving into the separatist-held territories of Donetsk and Luhansk, and missile strikes reaching almost as far as the Polish border.

Even with the months of Russian troop buildup and ample warnings of imminent attack, many expressed shock. As Bloomberg News journalist Leonid Bershidsky put it in a Twitter post, “I must admit I didn’t believe Putin would launch a full invasion. As a Russian, everything in me resisted the thought. War on Ukraine is the absolute worst thing Russia can engage in. It’s unforgivable, a Cain’s mark.”

Biden has ordered the deployment of 7,000 troops to Europe to shore up the defenses of our allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, aka NATO. The U.S. already has about 70,000 U.S. troops permanently stationed in Europe. About half of those in Germany.

Those countries receiving our troops include Estonia and Latvia, which share a border with Russia, and quite a few that were once in one form or another part of the Eastern Bloc allied with the former Soviet Union: Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Germany. In Poland, our troops will run camps for the expected refugees.

Questions certainly arise as to how much danger U.S. military personnel face as this conflagration proceeds. Earlier this month, about 200 American soldiers joined Ukrainian forces in military training exercises. Biden has said Americans will not be sent to fight in Ukraine, but it doesn’t take a long search to find families posting their worries on social media over the fate of a loved one quartered there.

What Putin is doing to the Ukrainians is monstrous, but so soon after the chaotic and disastrous withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan — during which an ISIS suicide bomber at Kabul’s airport murdered 13 U.S. service members and at least 170 Afghan civilians, and an American drone strike three days later killed 10 more innocent Afghans, and which in final sum saw 20 years of progress on Afghan education and women’s rights erased practically overnight — America’s appetite for military intervention is surely at a low ebb.

In fact, despite the discussions of Ukraine joining NATO that began in earnest in 2014, Ukraine will get no troop reinforcements from NATO countries, which is exactly what Putin wants the Ukrainian and Russian people and the world to see.

Gut-wrenching as that is, putting American soldiers on the ground, exchanging fire with Russian soldiers, could lead literally to nuclear holocaust, the threat Putin brandished when he proclaimed to any country that dares to take up arms for Ukraine, “the consequences will be such as you have never seen in your entire history.”

As Putin announced the invasion on Thursday, he continued his propagation of fake news, accusing Ukraine of carrying out genocides against Russian-speaking separatists and claiming that Ukraine has ambitions to acquire nuclear weapons.

When the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics collapsed, Ukraine did in fact have nuclear weapons within its borders, which the newly independent country agreed to give up in return for security assurances from the members of the United Nations Security Council (U.S., the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China).

Even after Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014, under pretenses akin to Putin’s current justifications for aggression, Ukraine did not try to re-arm. (That invasion and annexation followed the overthrow and exile of Russian-sympathetic Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.)

“We do not intend to impose anything on anyone by force,” Putin said Thursday without irony.

To many Americans, the attack seems to come from nowhere, the evil, unprovoked whim of a corrupt, egomaniacal despot. In fact, when not spouting revisionist history, Putin articulated his decades-old grievances quite clearly.

On Dec. 3, 1989, President George H.W. Bush and U.S.S.R. General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev declared the frightening nuclear escalations of the Cold War at an end — but in years following the collapse of the Soviet Union, U.S. officials would speak of “winning” the Cold War, a boast that Russians in general and former KGB agent Putin in particular considered a demeaning insult.

In 1989 and 1990, officials representing the west made statements to the U.S.S.R. assuring that NATO would not expand east of Germany. Though no treaty was ever signed to that effect, Russia has interpreted every admission of an Eastern Bloc nation to NATO as a betrayal of trust and a threatening military encroachment.

There’s no need to find sympathy for Putin, but there is a need to comprehend his point of view, and there’s an argument to be made that his resentments should have been taken much more seriously before now. His framing of Russia’s intentions can be characterized as not just revisionist but revanchist — defined as “fighting for the recovery of lost territory or status.”

With the cunning he is known for, Putin highlighted another unjustified invasion as evidence of the need to secure Russia’s border, citing as a supreme example of American subterfuge “the pretext of allegedly reliable information available in the United States about the presence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq … It later turned out that all of that was a fake and a sham … We witnessed lies made at the highest state level.”

Multiple ironies abound here. A much younger Putin provided advice and accommodations for the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, and generally cooperated with American military aims. He objected to the invasion of Iraq in 2003 and rejected the U.S. goal of regime change — which appears to be his precise goal in Ukraine. The horrendous consequences of his choice, we are fated to learn in real time.

U.S. officials exhibited some strange behavior in the weeks before the attack, announcing in the media via anonymous statements that the invasion would come on Feb. 16, arguably putting pressure on the Putin to act — to the point that Zelenskyy, who surely knew that Ukraine would face the fight alone, made repeated statements that the media reports were not helping the situation.

A cold calculus suggests that whatever happens to Ukraine, the U.S. stands to benefit from the pause in construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany and the increased demand from NATO members for American-made weapons.

Whatever ephemeral gains any government manages to harvest from this travesty will never be worth the death and suffering.

There’s so much more that can be said. For now, we’ll end with a link to a page where you can find organizations trying to help the Ukrainian people: https://n.pr/3hf0f8i