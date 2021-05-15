Editorial: Ranked choice, Youngkin, school construction and more

First, here’s a Republican candidate who managed to get the nomination without filling out the obligatory National Rifle Association questionnaire — and thus did not earn the NRA’s A-rating. That means he gets to have it both ways: He can go into rural Virginia and claim to be a diehard defender of the Second Amendment but he can go into suburban Virginia and not look like a gun fetishist.

This week provided another example. Through the nominating contest, Youngkin refused to say whether he thought Joe Biden was properly elected. But with the nomination now in hand, he promptly declared “of course” and circulated that declaration.

McAuliffe, for better or worse, is a known quantity for Virginians. Youngkin, for the time being at least, gets to be whoever he wants to be. We’re not saying such chameleon-like qualities are necessarily a good thing, but they are politically useful, especially for a Republican trying to win a state that lately has voted consistently Democratic.