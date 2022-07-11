Editorial: Rarely used 'red flag' laws not well understood

Absorbing the coverage that emerged from the aftermath of the May 14 shooting at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store, and now the July 4 mass shooting during a Highland Park, Illinois, parade, one comes away with the impression that so-called red-flag laws — which allow a judge to bar someone ruled a danger to themselves or others from having firearms — should have stopped those shooters from getting their hands on guns, but somehow the statutes fell short.

The truth turns out to be far more complex, as demonstrated by a series of stories from Roanoke Times reporters Mike Gangloff and Emma Coleman (“Red flag laws get little use,” July 3 and “‘Red flag’ cases few, complex,” July 5). Their investigation into the deployment, or nondeployment, of Virginia’s relatively new red flag law in the Roanoke and New River valleys provide some fascinating insight into how these laws actually function. The process is complicated, and the results often temporary.

Virginia’s statute, passed in 2020 and signed by then-Gov. Ralph Northam, allows prosecutors and law enforcement officers to file petitions for Emergency Substantial Risk Orders. After two weeks and a hearing before a circuit court judge, the emergency orders can be upgraded to Substantial Risk Orders lasting up to 180 days.

Red flag laws have seen use in Virginia, though not on a large scale. Coleman and Gangloff shared figures from the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center showing that 258 Emergency Substantial Risk Orders and 151 Substantial Risk Orders have been issued since 2020.

Only five cases have been identified in our part of Virginia.

Officials such as Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward and Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan noted that law enforcement officials already have ways to confiscate guns when needed, and that often those who might qualify for Emergency Substantial Risk Orders are in custody as they are prosecuted on criminal charges.

Roanoke, with its problems with increasing gun violence, has seen no red flag cases. Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell suggested to The Roanoke Times that citizens aren’t aware of how to use the law. “It does require somebody coming forward and saying, ‘This person has a problem, and they don’t need to be around guns.’”

The most publicly detailed regional red flag case comes from Montgomery County, centered around a Christiansburg man who, according to police accounts, insisted that he had the right to carry a pistol into the county courthouse, where firearms are barred, and escalated this insistence into alleged threats of an armed confrontation with law enforcement. The man was eventually acquitted of the phone threat charge, but convicted of other charges, including possessing a gun while under a Substantial Risk Order.

Other stories compiled by Coleman and Gangloff provide examples of the risk order being extended as concerns continue — or dismissed when a judge was not convinced the order was necessary.

What happened in New York

A May 17 report in The Buffalo News breaks down why New York’s red flag law did not prevent Payton Gendron from purchasing the assault rifles he brought to the Tops grocery story.

In 2021, Gendron’s high school reported to police that he had expressed a desire to commit a murder-suicide during an online class. The police brought him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, during which, according to reports, the youth repeatedly claimed he had simply written something outrageous because he was trying to get out of class. In later writings attributed to Gendron, the alleged shooter asserted that when he claimed he wasn’t serious, he was lying to fool authorities.

Because Gendron’s murder-suicide statement wasn’t a threat aimed at a specific person or place, and because it made no mention of guns, police did not seek an involuntary commitment. He was released from the hospital without any further consequences.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vowed to toughen the red-flag law by requiring state police to report when an order is sought — though this would not have helped in Gendron’s case, as no order was sought.

Need for education

Lori Haas, advocacy manager for the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, whose daughter survived the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech, says the question shouldn’t be whether red flag laws work but why authorities don’t used them more often.

Looking at the bigger picture, John Tures, a professor of political science at LaGrange College in Georgia, argues that national statistics support the effectiveness of red flag laws. In an essay published in nonprofit news site The Conversation (“Red flag laws saved 7,300 Americans from gun deaths in 2020 alone — and could have saved 11,400 more,” June 23), Tures asserts that an examination of states’ firearm death rates in 2018, 2019 and 2020 show that states with red flag laws on average had significantly fewer firearm deaths per 100,000 population than in states without them.

The first red flag law was enacted in Connecticut in 1999, in response to a mass shooting that took place March 6, 1998, in the Connecticut Lottery Corp. headquarters. A disgruntled employee killed four of his supervisors before committing suicide. In the lead-up to the tragedy Matthew Beck demonstrated alarming behavior, including an attempt to take his own life and an amassing of weapons, that drew police attention, but because he had broken no laws, nothing was done to curb what seemed in hindsight an obvious threat.

The horrific massacre on Dec. 14, 2012, in Newtown that claimed the lives of 26 people, 20 of them first graders, happened 13 years after the red flag law took effect. However, the law’s application over the long term has yielded benefits on an intimate scale. A study conducted by researchers from Yale University in collaboration with Duke University and the University of Connecticut estimated that from 1999 to 2013, employment of Connecticut’s red flag law prevented 38 to 76 suicides by firearm — a very small portion of the state’s suicides each year, but still lives saved.

Given all of the above, it should be clear to alarmist General Assembly members such as Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, who insist red flag laws herald a plot to confiscate guns, that in practice these laws are used sparingly and have plenty of checks and balances in place when they are. Fine-tuning might be necessary. Wider education about how the law works is a must. Repeal is not.