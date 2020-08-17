Editorial: Reappraising Woodrow Wilson

Woodrow Wilson is back in the news, nearly a century after he left office.
While back in the news, he’s not back on the side of buildings at Princeton University.
Wilson has fallen into disfavor elsewhere. In 2015, the University of Texas removed his statue — along with one of Jefferson Davis. Wilson, though, had no connection with the University of Texas. By contrast, Wilson had once been president of Princeton, and it was his college presidency there that helped launch his political career that took him to the governorship of New Jersey and, eventually, the presidency. For Princeton to disown Wilson is a far more significant act than for Texas to take down his statue. What’s gotten less attention in the weeks since Princeton’s decision: Monmouth University in New Jersey has dropped the Wilson name from a building on that campus that he used as his “summer White House.” Camden, New Jersey is changing the name of Woodrow Wilson High School; there’s a move in Dallas to do the same with a school in that Texas city. All this raises questions for Roanoke, which has a Woodrow Wilson Middle School; for Augusta County, which has a Wilson Memorial High School and a Wilson Middle School; and for the entire state of Virginia, which runs the Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.
Confederate statues are one thing: Those men rebelled against the United States to fight for a secessionist government that sought to preserve human slavery. But was Wilson that bad? Many of the nation’s founders owned slaves, so supporters have to argue that their contributions — writing the Declaration of Independence for Thomas Jefferson, winning American independence for George Washington, masterminding the Constitution for James Madison — outweigh their personal failings. Wilson never owned slaves, so how does he find himself suffering a more severe reappraisal than slave-owning founders?
Let’s take a look. First, let’s adopt a framework that’s favorable to the defense — namely, that it’s hard to judge historical figures by contemporary standards. Otherwise, virtually everyone from the past would fall short in some way. However, those arguing against Wilson shouldn’t object to this standard. That’s because their argument is that Wilson’s racism was noteworthy even in its day. Wilson did not merely accept discrimination and segregation as “the way things were” — he actively rolled backed the civil rights progress that had been made and re-segregated the federal workforce.
The political constellation in the early 1900s was not what it is now. Then Republicans were the party most identified with civil rights (and, on another matter, support for immigrants). Democrats were split between their northern and southern branches but Southern Democrats were most assuredly not favor of any of those things. Thus the great paradox: Wilson was perhaps the most liberal president the United States had ever had at that point, but also one of the most racist.
Republican William McKinley doesn’t get his due from history. He’s remembered for being a friend of big business — which was true —but he also appointed a record number of Blacks to federal office. The New York Times reported in October 1897 that in his first seven months in office, McKinley had already nearly doubled the number of Blacks appointed by the last Republican president — Benjamin Harrison. His successor, Theodore Roosevelt, famously dined with civil rights leader Booker T. Washington. What gets lost is that one of the most frequent visitors to the White House during McKinley’s first months as president was a freshman congressman from North Carolina — George White, the last Black congressman from the South until 1972. He was the one advising the new president about many of those Black appointees.
Wilson’s racial sensibilities were quite different from his Republican predecessors. Wilson’s father had been a minister who preached that slavery was ordained by the Bible. Born in Staunton, the future president grew up in Georgia. Wilson may have been a Northern liberal in all his other policies, but he was a Southern segregationist when it came to race. Under Wilson, federal offices in D.C. were segregated. He appointed only nine Blacks to office; eight of them were Republican holdovers. Instead, the Wilson administration actively purged Blacks from the federal payroll. Post offices then were patronage positions; Wilson’s appointees in the South “made a clean sweep,” according to biographer Arthur Link. Black workers were fired or demoted. Since the Civil War, the U.S. ambassadors to Haiti and Liberia had traditionally been Blacks. Wilson appointed whites. After two years in office, Wilson finally agreed to meet with a delegation of Black leaders. It did not go well. He curtly told them: “Segregation is not humiliating, but a benefit, and ought to be so regarded by you gentlemen.” Afterwards, Wilson vowed never to meet with them again.
If Wilson had done nothing but perpetuate the status quo, he could be excused as simply a man of his time. Instead, he created a new status quo — one that deliberately rolled back some of the racial progress that had been made.
It’s odd today to see conservatives condemn Princeton’s move. Conservatives despised Wilson in his day and some still do. Wilson gave us the income tax and the estate tax. He accelerated the growth of what today we call “big government.” He pursued a foreign policy driven by idealism, not realpolitick. In some ways, conservatives today are still trying to undo Wilson’s legacy; they should welcome a name change. Liberals have the harder time. Wilson’s racism was odious even for its day, but a good defense attorney would find plenty of attributes to put on the plus side of his scale. He vetoed a bill that tried to restrict immigration from Asia (Congress overrode his veto). He advocated women’s suffrage (after initially opposing it). He nominated Louis Brandeis for the U.S. Supreme Court, the first Jewish nominee to the high court. He was an anti-colonialist who advocated independence for The Philippines. He just couldn’t abide Black Americans. Wilson said there was a “great prejudice” in the land and “it will take one hundred years to eradicate this prejudice, and we must deal with it as practical men,” by which he meant systemic racism. Wilson said that in 1914. Those hundred years have now passed.
