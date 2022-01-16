Editorial: Recognizing our region's multicultural heritage in photos and stories

Elvir Berbic’s path to Roanoke passed through a refugee camp in Croatia, where his family stayed for a time after they fled the civil war in Bosnia.

At that camp, Berbic first began to learn English, a discipline he took up in earnest after his family moved to Roanoke in 1995.

School was hard in his adopted country. Berbic described his experience to Roanoke Times photojournalist Heather Rousseau as a multilayered challenge. “You go through your teenager things that you go through and at the same time you are in a strange place. You had to grow up a little quicker than everybody around you.”

Through sports, he found ways to engage, playing on the William Fleming High School soccer team and joining the football team as a placekicker. Two decades later, the Radford University graduate is still connected to the Star City, employed as Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s student affairs manager.

That bridge between worlds that that Berbic found by playing sports has a new, concrete incarnation in Preston Park — Roanoke’s first futsal court, which Berbic advocated for as part of his efforts to give back to the Star City and improve the lives of immigrants in the community where he came of age.

Futsal is a scaled-down street version of soccer played all over the world that’s not mainstream in the United States. The game originated in 1930 in the country of Uruguay, directly south of Brazil. Your traditional soccer team has at least 11 players and a traditional soccer field is 100 yards long. Designed at first for YMCA youth sports, futsal can be played on a basketball court with as few as five on a side.

The community near Preston Park where Berbic’s family settled remains a hub for immigrant families. He approached Roanoke Parks and Rec with a suggestion that the park’s dilapidated tennis court be refurbished for futsal. “Immigrants don’t play tennis, they play soccer,” Berbic told Rousseau.

Though it took three years of research, proposals and resident feedback, and more than $100,000, Berbic’s dream became reality in December. The establishment of the futsal court and how that effort arose out of Berbic’s remarkable story became the subject of Rousseau’s first immigration-related photo and story package (“Roanoke’s new futsal court a welcoming sign for immigrants,” Dec. 22) since she became the newspaper’s second recipient of a special Secular Society fellowship.

A Blacksburg-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting the arts and the professional interests of women, the Secular Society provided a three-year, $300,000 grant in 2020 that established the fellowship program. The wonderfully generous gift frees the recipients to pursue in-depth reporting during a time when print journalism’s resources are constantly dwindling.

Roanoke Times journalist Alison Graham, the first fellowship recipient, delved into the state’s social services system, allowing Graham to expand her “Social Services Under Strain“ series, which investigated a topic and an agency that affects every Virginia locality yet rarely receives examination under spotlight or microscope.

Like Graham, Rousseau is using the Secular Society fellowship to devote more time to a subject she was already pursuing. She had produced projects on the topic of immigrants and refugees prior to joining the Roanoke Times in 2015 — for example, a venture early in her career in which she traveled to Nepal to meet and photograph Tibetan refugees.

She became interested in telling the stories of immigrants and refugees living in the region after a chance encounter with a group of women from Burundi at the Growing Goodwill Community Garden in Northwest Roanoke, an interaction that resulted in a photo feature.

The curiosity sparked by the experience led Rousseau to begin her “Making It in America” series, profiling a family from Nepal in Oct. 2019 and another from Sudan in April 2020.

Her original idea was to focus on photographing the daily lives for these immigrants, but “their stories were so rich that I decided to write a piece to go with the photos,” she said.

As Rousseau’s job providing photo coverage for the Roanoke Times required her to go out on multiple assignments every day, it was hard to set aside time to produce “Making It in America” stories with greater frequency.

The Secular Society fellowship has made that possible.

The futsal court story came out of discussions Rousseau had with Roanoke City Public Schools officials as she searched for interviewees. The school system put her in touch with Berbic, who let her know about the court’s impending premiere.

She’s in the midst of working on the next piece in the series, centered on women from Afghanistan who served in the U.S. military and escaped last year when American forces withdrew and the Taliban reclaimed control of their country. They are forging new lives for themselves in Southwest Virginia. Their stories promise to be fascinating, moving and illuminating.

More stories will come, and you can help.

All along, Rousseau has been asking readers for suggestions in hopes of hearing from immigrants making new lives in southwest Virginia, or from readers who know immigrants in the Roanoke Valley who would make good subjects for such a profile. You can send nominations and tips to her by e-mailing heather.rousseau@roanoke.com or calling (540) 981-3394.

Immigrant populations have been crucial to the valley’s economic and cultural growth — consider those families brought to our region decades ago by the General Electric plant in Salem and in the 2020s by the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC in 2022 in Roanoke. Festivals like Local Colors celebrate the multicultural heritage that fuel’s the Star City’s glow. Rousseau’s “Making It in America” series provides another angle for giving deserved recognition to our immigrant populations — their presence providing essential ingredients to the mix that makes us who we are.