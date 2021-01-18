Editorial: Remembering Joseph Holmes

Today marks the official Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, a day we set aside to honor the civil rights leader who was slain 53 years ago this spring.
That seems an apt time on which to reflect on the life of a lesser-known civil rights figure and former Virginia officeholder who was murdered 152 years ago — and is just now getting his due from history. This is the story of Joseph R. Holmes.
We must rewind to the years immediately following the Civil War, when Virginia was formally known as the First Military District as it awaited readmission to the Union. That required a new state constitution, and that a constitutional convention. In 1867, Virginia held elections to that body. Many former Confederates were barred from voting under congressional rules; others boycotted the elections. That led to Republicans — the abolitionist party — winning a majority in the convention. That convention, which assembled Dec. 3, 1867, was a multiracial body. Of the 104 delegates, at least 24 and possibly 25 were Black men, many of them former slaves who now were able to take part in writing the new fundamental law of the land.
One of those was Holmes, perhaps not yet 30 years old. He had been born into slavery in Charlotte County. We don’t know much about his early life but somehow he learned to read and write — something that was illegal at the time. All we really know for sure is that after the war Holmes was a shoemaker with his own shop. For this account, we are indebted to Kathy Lee Erlandson Liston, a retired professional archaeologist and archival researcher in Charlotte County who has remarkably found some of the original documents that shed light on Holmes’ murder — although that’s getting ahead of the story.
After the war, Holmes got involved in politics. In June 1867, he co-authored a letter to the Daily Richmond Whig newspaper in which he criticized the policies of moderate Republicans and embraced those of the faction known as “radical Republicans” who were pushing for the broadest civil rights reforms. The next month, he was named a delegate to the state Republican convention and later was nominated as a Republican candidate to the constitutional convention. The election that fall pitted Holmes, a former slave, against Wood Bouldin, a white lawyer (and future Virginia Supreme Court justice) who in 1861 had been a delegate voting in favor of secession. Times had changed: Holmes won.
Richmond’s white newspapers ridiculed the convention as “the Black Crook Convention” and other terms we’re not eager to repeat. Holmes — who frequently rose to speak — was particularly mocked as “a figure of comic relief.” Even Gen. John Schofield, the Union general in charge of Virginia, dismissed Holmes: “Can read and write a little. Ignorant. Bad character. Radical.”
Liston disputes the aspersions on Holmes’ literacy: “That Holmes was far from ignorant is evidenced by a surviving well-written exchange of letters with Thomas Leahy of the Freedmen’s Bureau,” she writes. “Holmes worked with the Bureau to establish a school for freedmen in Keysville.” But Holmes was definitely radical, at least for the times. At the convention Holmes was “almost always voting for the most radical reforms,” Liston writes. What were those “radical reforms”? Mandating a system of free public schools. Requiring that county boards of supervisors be elected, rather than appointed by judges as they were before the war. Requiring that those elections be by secret ballot. Things that today we take for granted but were considered shocking to the white establishment at the time. The constitution that convention produced enabled Virginia to be readmitted to the Union and lasted until 1902, when white politicians — led by Carter Glass of Lynchburg — imposed a new constitution that stripped Blacks of almost every right they had.
Liston tells us: “Following the convention Holmes returned to Charlotte County and his work as a shoemaker. A letter that appeared in the Nov. 23, 1868, Richmond Whig above the signature “Roanoke” states, “I passed by the shop of our former representative, “Hon.” Joseph Holmes, a few days ago; he was busily at work pegging away at a pair of boots. I told him I thought he was much better at making boots than a constitution …”
Holmes stayed active in politics, more so than many of his white neighbors liked. When one of his children was born in 1868, Holmes’ occupation was listed on the paperwork as “radicalism.” A picture of a skull and crossbones — then considered the emblem of the Ku Klux Klan — was nailed on his shop door. In March 1869 Holmes was a delegate to the state Republican convention. Encylopedia Virginia speculates that Holmes may have thought about running for the General Assembly later that year or the U.S. House of Representatives. He never got the chance.
On May 3, 1869, John Marshall, the son of Holmes’ former owner, was involved in an altercation with another Black man. Liston writes: “Marshall had shot at the man and boasted that he had killed him (the man survived). Holmes spoke out publicly about the incident, saying this shooting on the streets had to stop, he wanted peace. John Marshall believed that Holmes was going to the courthouse to obtain a warrant against him.” Court testimony shows that “Marshall’s party had boasted in the days leading up to the shooting that they would kill eight of the leading African American Republicans and that John Marshall was heard specifically asserting his intention to kill Holmes.”
Four men — Marshall, Griffin Marshall, William Boyd and Mac Morris — confronted Holmes near the courthouse. An argument broke out. Boyd struck Holmes with his cane, then John Marshall pulled a pistol and shot Holmes twice. Holmes ran up the courthouse steps, and was shot a third time. “Holmes staggered into the courthouse doorway and collapsed, dead,” Liston writes. “The Marshall brothers and William Boyd fled immediately but the sheriff grabbed Mac Morris by the coat collar on the courthouse porch and placed him under arrest in the building. The next day Morris was freed on bail and disappeared.” Arrest warrants were later issued for John Marshall and Boyd but none ever saw a courtroom. The men fled, although not necessarily far. By 1900, Morris was working as a police officer in Roanoke.
King said that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Sometime this spring, a historical marker about Holmes will go up in Charlotte County.