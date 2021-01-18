Editorial: Remembering Joseph Holmes

After the war, Holmes got involved in politics. In June 1867, he co-authored a letter to the Daily Richmond Whig newspaper in which he criticized the policies of moderate Republicans and embraced those of the faction known as “radical Republicans” who were pushing for the broadest civil rights reforms. The next month, he was named a delegate to the state Republican convention and later was nominated as a Republican candidate to the constitutional convention. The election that fall pitted Holmes, a former slave, against Wood Bouldin, a white lawyer (and future Virginia Supreme Court justice) who in 1861 had been a delegate voting in favor of secession. Times had changed: Holmes won.

Liston disputes the aspersions on Holmes’ literacy: “That Holmes was far from ignorant is evidenced by a surviving well-written exchange of letters with Thomas Leahy of the Freedmen’s Bureau,” she writes. “Holmes worked with the Bureau to establish a school for freedmen in Keysville.” But Holmes was definitely radical, at least for the times. At the convention Holmes was “almost always voting for the most radical reforms,” Liston writes. What were those “radical reforms”? Mandating a system of free public schools. Requiring that county boards of supervisors be elected, rather than appointed by judges as they were before the war. Requiring that those elections be by secret ballot. Things that today we take for granted but were considered shocking to the white establishment at the time. The constitution that convention produced enabled Virginia to be readmitted to the Union and lasted until 1902, when white politicians — led by Carter Glass of Lynchburg — imposed a new constitution that stripped Blacks of almost every right they had.