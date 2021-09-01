Editorial: Remembering the Afghanistan war's cost for Western Virginia

With the final U.S. military flight out of Afghanistan on Monday, our country’s longest war concluded. There’s no good way to end a war, especially when you don’t “win” in the sense of achieving your broader objectives. It is even more true when 13 more U.S. service members lost their lives to an Islamic State-Khorasan suicide bomber in the waning days, as the mission had transformed into a massive airlift of Afghans who had supported our cause for the past 20 years.
Whether our departure from Afghanistan was a necessary, if tragic, conclusion to a long-flawed war or a bungled mess made worse by poor presidential leadership, will be up to historians in the long run, and, in the short term, voters in 2022 and 2024, to decide.
Today, though, we want to remember those with ties to Western Virginia who paid the ultimate price in service to our country in Afghanistan, among the 2,461 U.S. military deaths in the war.
I started this list in 2003, as the United States launched into its second ground war in less than two years. It began as a reference for our news reporters, but over the years I’ve kept it updated as a way to remember those who gave all in service to our country (there are more than 40 names on a similar list from the Iraq war).
Today, all these years later, we list and honor the memory of the Afghanistan war dead with Western Virginia ties:
1. Marine Lance Cpl. Juston Tyler Thacker, 21, of Princeton, West Virginia. He was born in Roanoke and lived here for about four years, according to his father. Thacker was killed June 24, 2004, in an ambush near Bari Khout.
2. and 3. Two soldiers in the Winchester-based 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 1st “Stonewall” Brigade, 29th Division of the Virginia Army National Guard were killed Aug. 7, 2004, by a roadside bomb in Ghazikel. Staff Sgt. Craig W. Cherry, 39, of Winchester, and Sgt. Bobby E. Beasley, 36, of Inwood, West Virginia, died along with Afghan translator Ajmal Behrouz, 20. The 3rd Battalion included more than 200 soldiers from Southwest Virginia, including 129-soldier Bedford-based Company C.
4. Spc. Chrystal G. Stout, 23, of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, with the South Carolina Army National Guard, died April 6, 2005, in a helicopter crash that killed 18 people in Ghazni. Stout was born and raised in Hillsville. She visited family in Hillsville each year and had planned to attend Liberty University.
5. Staff Sgt. Jesse G. Clowers Jr., 27, with the U.S. Army Special Forces, was killed by a roadside bomb along with two other soldiers on Aug. 12, 2007, while on patrol in the Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. Clowers grew up in southwest Roanoke County and graduated from Cave Spring High School and Virginia Tech. Clowers was about one month from returning home to meet his newborn daughter for the first time.
6. Master Sgt. Jerome D. Hatfield, 36, a Marine from Axton, was killed July 11, 2009, by an explosion in the Helmand province of Afghanistan during combat operations. According to the Department of Defense, Hatfield deployed to Afghanistan earlier that year. Hatfield’s most recent station of duty was Camp Lejuene, where he was assigned to the 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division and II Marine Expeditionary Force.
7. Marine Capt. David S. Mitchell, 30, a 2001 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets graduate who was a Loveland, Ohio, native, was killed Oct. 26, 2009, in Afghanistan. Mitchell had been serving in Helmand province with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, based out of Camp Pendleton, Calif.
8. Army Sgt. Dale R. Griffin, 29, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was killed Oct. 27, 2009, in Arghandab Valley, Afghanistan, in an IED explosion along with six other soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 5th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Fort Lewis, Washington. Griffin entered Virginia Military Institute in 2003 and spent three semesters there.
9. Army Spc. Sean R. Cutsforth, 22, of Christiansburg, died Dec. 15, 2010, at Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, of wounds suffered when insurgents attacked his unit using small arms fire. He was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
10. Army Sgt. T.J. Conrad was one of two U.S. soldiers shot and killed Feb. 23, 2012, in Nangarhar province by a man in Afghan military fatigues during a demonstration over the burning of several Qurans. Conrad and Sgt. Joshua Born of Niceville, Fla., were assigned to the 385th Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade (Airborne), XVIII Airborne Corps, based in Fort Stewart, Georgia. Conrad was a 2007 Northside High School graduate, where he had been a wrestler. T.J. Conrad was survived by a wife, Holly, and 7-month-old son.
11. Army 1st Lt. Chase Prasnicki, 24, was killed by an improvised explosive device June, 27, 2012, just days after the West Point and Rockbridge County High School graduate had arrived in Maidan Shahr, Wardak province, Afghanistan. Prasnicki was serving as a platoon leader with the 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team. He had been a star athlete at Rockbridge County High and played on the U.S. Military Academy football team.
12. Army Capt. Andrew Ross, 29, was one of three servicemen killed Nov. 27, 2018, in Andar, Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, when their vehicle was hit with an improvised explosive device. Ross was assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Ross grew up in Rockbridge County. Ross graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he played soccer, in 2011, one year after Chase Prasnicki.