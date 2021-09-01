Editorial: Remembering the Afghanistan war's cost for Western Virginia

With the final U.S. military flight out of Afghanistan on Monday, our country’s longest war concluded. There’s no good way to end a war, especially when you don’t “win” in the sense of achieving your broader objectives. It is even more true when 13 more U.S. service members lost their lives to an Islamic State-Khorasan suicide bomber in the waning days, as the mission had transformed into a massive airlift of Afghans who had supported our cause for the past 20 years.

Whether our departure from Afghanistan was a necessary, if tragic, conclusion to a long-flawed war or a bungled mess made worse by poor presidential leadership, will be up to historians in the long run, and, in the short term, voters in 2022 and 2024, to decide.

Today, though, we want to remember those with ties to Western Virginia who paid the ultimate price in service to our country in Afghanistan, among the 2,461 U.S. military deaths in the war.

I started this list in 2003, as the United States launched into its second ground war in less than two years. It began as a reference for our news reporters, but over the years I’ve kept it updated as a way to remember those who gave all in service to our country (there are more than 40 names on a similar list from the Iraq war).