Editorial: Republicans hold their most unpredictable convention ever

Virginia Republicans meet today — sort of — to pick their nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

It’s safe to say this will be the most unusual and most unpredictable convention the party has ever held.

How do you hold a convention during a pandemic?

Here’s how: Convention delegates will go to one of 37 drive-in sites around the state to cast their ballots. That’s not even the most unusual part of the process: Virginia Republicans will be using ranked-choice voting, which means Republicans delegates will list their first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh choices for governor.

After that, well, math happens.

After each ballot, the lowest-ranked candidate gets dropped and their second-choice votes given to the other candidates — and then that process repeats until somebody hits a majority. Same for the six candidates for lieutenant governor and four candidates for attorney general.

Nobody has any idea how long it will take to figure out all that math (the count room in Richmond is booked through Thursday) and, truth be told, nobody really knows who will win this thing.