Editorial: Republicans should be glad court upheld Obamacare

In 2013, there was one in Blacksburg. In 2017, in Wise. Appalachian School of Law in Grundy stepped forward to propose one for 2021. Youngkin accepted way back when. Now McAuliffe has put out a list of five debates he’s accepted — Grundy being one of them. We’ve been around long enough to understand that’s still not a done deal — we’ve seen too many campaigns get into the tiresome “debate over debates,” so the whole thing could still blow up.

But right now, it looks like Southwest Virginia will have one. The next challenge: Can the panelists, whoever they may be, get the candidates to focus on issues unique to the region, or will they simply play to the cameras and all those voters in Northern Virginia like some Democrats did in their May debate in Bristol?

4. Rep. Bob Good voted against a medal for police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6.

You’d think this would be the easiest vote possible. Yet 21 Republicans still voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to those officers. One of them was Good, who represents Virginia’s 5th District.