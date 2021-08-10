Editorial: Richard Trumka's legacy in Virginia

The background: In 1984, Trumka negotiated a new contract with coal operators, the first time in 20 years it had done so without a strike. Trumka, a Villanova-educated lawyer, seemed a different sort of labor leader, one who had the overwhelming support of his union, and one who companies could do business with.

Except one. In 1984, the Richmond-based A.T. Massey Co pulled out of the industrywide agreement. Massey wanted concessions. The UMW went on strike — a strike that mostly played out in West Virginia. It quickly turned violent. Strikers armed with baseball bats and crowbars bashed the vehicles of replacement workers. As the strike dragged on into 1985, strike leader Eddie Burke hit upon a new approach: Strikers simply sat down in the roads and blocked vehicles. The company went to court and obtained an injunction against such methods. The union complied, and the strike went on to last 15 months.

Eventually Massey signed a separate contract and the UMW regarded the whole thing as a defeat. In 1988, Trumka negotiated a second nationwide contract without a strike, further enhancing his reputation — but then Pittston Coal wanted out.