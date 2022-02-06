Editorial: Right justice reforms for Virginia, but wrong year?

Legislation that appears to take a gentler approach to crime can be a tough sell, especially this year in Virginia, with a newly installed Republican governor and Republican majority in the House of Delegates.

Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, offered his own pro-law enforcement stance during a virtual press conference last month outlining Democratic legislative priorities. “The last thing we’re doing is defunding the police — the opposite, in fact,” he said. “You’re not going to get good people unless they’re properly funded.”

Nonetheless, Edwards stumped for a set of justice system reforms that, viewed politically, fall somewhere toward the progressive end of the spectrum — which would seem to imperil their chances in the House of Delegates, and make it unlikely that Gov. Glenn Youngkin will pull his signing pen out of its stand.

Still, they are interesting to discuss, intriguing grist for thought.

One bill he touted would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for all crimes except for aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer. (With the death penalty abolished in Virginia as of March 2021, aggravated murder is the new legal term for the murder charge that carries the harshest possible punishment. A conviction for aggravated murder of a police officer entails an automatic life sentence.)

Edwards’ reasoning for eliminating mandatory minimums is straightforward. “We have sentencing guidelines that judges are trained to follow,” he said. “Judges, by looking at the facts of the case, can best decide what the proper sentence should be. Mandatory sentencing runs against that concept, that philosophy.”

Those who support efforts like Edwards’ argue that mandatory minimums don’t deter crime and that in practice they result in disproportionately longer prison sentences for Black offenders.

Nonpartisan advocacy group Justice Forward Virginia dates our state’s use of mandatory minimum sentences back to 1968, though many of the mandatory punishments on the books were adopted in the 1990s, when both major parties vied for the title of toughest on crime.

Republican Gov. George Allen won election in 1994 on promises to increase mandatory minimums, pass a “three-strikes-and-you’re-out” bill making a third violent felony conviction an automatic life sentence and, most famously, abolish parole. All of those things came to pass during his watch.

Longtime Richmond Times-Dispatch political journalist Jeff Schapiro has suggested with tongue planted in cheek that based on the confrontational leadership style demonstrated in the first month of his administration, Youngkin is the second coming of George Allen. Should that analogy hold true, it bodes ill for any attempt to get rid of mandatory minimums.

Another of Edward’s bills would revise the standards that apply to “barrier crimes” — criminal convictions that legally disqualify a person from holding certain jobs.

Virginia’s laws are considered especially harsh compared to other states. For example, someone with a drug conviction in their youth is barred with no possibility of appeal from working as a professional substance abuse counselor, even if they’ve undergone successful recovery and had their life together for decades. This particular problem harms more than just the applicant, as in that field clients respect the word of peers who have firsthand knowledge of their ordeals.

“They can serve better because of their experience,” Edwards said. “The commission is recommending that we at least give people a chance to have an appeals process to get a waiver in certain categories.”

Edwards also seeks to raise the maximum age at which youth committing offenses fall under the jurisdiction of state juvenile and domestic relations courts, changing the cutoff from 18 years of age to 21.

The principle behind this has science as a guide, as Edwards explained. “Researchers have studied, over the years, the brain,” he said. “We know where judgment is in the brain. It’s up here in the subfrontal lobe. It doesn’t mature until 21, 24 or 25.” Thus people between ages 21 and 25 can’t truly be called fully mature.

“A 19-year-old’s not the same as a 29-year-old,” he said. “Young adults have a tendency to be impetuous. They have poor judgment. Often, they take risks more regularly, they’re peer-oriented, they do whatever the peers want to do. The juvenile courts are best able to deal with delinquents under 21, like we used to do” — that’s a reference to the era prior to 1971, when across the country 21 was considered the age of legal adulthood. That changed with the ratification of the 26th Amendment that granted 18-year-olds the right to vote, a response to the military draft during the Vietnam War and the slogan “old enough to fight, old enough to vote.”

This view that brain development should be taken into account for defendants in their early 20s has support from the National Institute of Justice, which is the research, development and evaluation arm of the U.S. Department of Justice. “Many young people who offend at ages 18-20, which brings them into the adult justice system, would have been likely to desist naturally in the next few years,” states a 2014 report. “Developmental studies of late adolescence and early adulthood do not support the notion that there is any naturally occurring break in the prevalence of offending at age 18.”

This argument about brain development might seem like a bolt from the blue, but it’s not new. More than a decade ago, as the Virginia State Crime Commission studied the utility of trying juveniles as adults for certain serious crimes, neuropsychologist Vincent Culotta argued that the justice system should take brain biology and psychology into account in deciding to what degree a teen can be held responsible for a crime. At the time his words received a cold reception from state legislators on the commission.

In April 2020, with Democrats in control of state government, the standard for automatically trying juveniles as adults finally budged, with the minimum age raised from 14 to 16. That new law did not eliminate the ability of prosecutors to charge 14- and 15-year-olds as adults, but they’re now required to review a report about the teen compiled by court services before they pursue that option.

Edward’s age of delinquency bill, a natural follow-up measure deserving of discussion, might be arriving a year too late.