Editorial: Rip van Winkle wakes up in 2020

Rip yawned and right away felt a beard tickle his chin — a beard he hadn’t had when he fell asleep. “Oh man, how long was I asleep for this time?” he wondered. He checked his phone, but the battery was long since dead. “Gotta stop drinking like that,” he muttered to himself, and stumbled out of the woods to find someone to tell him everything he’d missed. He came to downtown Roanoke, which seemed strangely empty — just lots of kids riding around on strange-looking scooters. “Excuse me, but can you tell me what year it is?” he asked the first one he came to.
“Dude! Wear a mask!,” the scooter driver replied. “Don’t you know there’s a pandemic on?” Rip shuddered. He hoped it wasn’t Ebola. He remembered back in 2014 when there were 11 cases of Ebola in the United States — and how Donald Trump had been so critical of what he considered President Obama’s weak response and the governors he didn’t think were taking things seriously enough. “All the governors are already backing off of quarantines,” Trump had tweeted in October 2014. “Bad decision that will lead to more mayhem.” Rip had thought then that if there was ever another outbreak of some strange disease, a businessman like Trump might be the perfect person to deal with it. He’d certainly centralize a strong federal response that would be the envy of the world. But there was still the matter of figuring out what year it was. Rip found a Roanoke Times newspaper box and peered into it. The newspaper inside gave a date for September 2020. “At least only four years this time,” Rip thought to himself. He felt bad he missed voting for Trump in the 2016 presidential election but figured he knew how it turned out because when he’d fallen asleep out in the woods, nobody was taking Trump’s chances seriously. Rip walked over to the railroad tracks, which seemed strangely empty. “Where are all the coal trains?” Rip asked someone zipping by on a scooter.
“Coal trains?” the scooter driver laughed. “Coal production’s down, old timer. We only get about 19% of our power from coal anymore. Its share of energy production keeps going down every year. It’s expected to fall 25% this year alone. Meanwhile, the amount of solar energy has doubled since 2016. In fact, in the first quarter of this year the United States produced more energy from renewables than from coal for the first time ever — and those trend lines are expected to keep going in two different directions.”
Rip thought two things. First, the scooter driver was surprisingly well-informed and spoke in quite articulate sentences as if she had looked up the data on the U.S. Energy Information Administration website. Second, it seemed clear that President Hillary Clinton had really waged a brutal war on coal — because Trump had vowed to bring back coal if he were elected. Guess she really had put all those miners out of work, after all. Now Rip was curious so he asked the next scooter driver what had happened to the proposal to dig a uranium mine in Pittsylvania County. “What? You haven’t heard?” the scooter driver replied. “The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against that — one of the president’s appointees wrote that opinion. Same justice who wrote the opinion that ruled the 1964 Civil Rights Act applies to LGBT people.” Now Rip really marveled at all the changes that were happening under the Clinton administration — renewables replacing coal, LGBT rights recognized by the courts. This was clearly a testament to a president’s power to transform the country. By now Rip had made his way to the plaza across from the Roanoke Municipal Building. Except he noticed something was missing. “Where’s the monument to Robert E. Lee?” Rip asked, yes, yet another scooter driver.
“Oh that’s gone,” the scooter driver said. “Same as the ones on Monument Avenue in Richmond.”
“What?” Rip asked. He wasn’t sure he was hearing things right — must be the after-effects of that strange intoxicant that had put him into a four-year nap.
“Oh yeah, all down,” the scooter driver said. “Where you been, old man?” Rip thought it best not to get into that. Instead he just asked: “They’re taking down Confederate statues in Richmond?”
“Dude, they’re taking down Confederates all over,” the scooter driver said. “Even Hanover County has changed the name of Lee-Davis High School.”
“Hanover County?” Rip asked. “That’s one of the most Republican counties in the state!”
“Oh, it’s happening all over,” the scooter driver said. “The Confederacy hasn’t taken a beating like this since 1865. Heck, you can’t even take a Confederate flag to a NASCAR race anymore.” Rip couldn’t believe what he was hearing.
“Oh,” the scooter driver said, “you might want to change your shirt.” Rip looked down and saw he was wearing a shirt for the Washington football team. “Why? What happened to the --.”
“Changed their name,” the scooter driver said. “Had to.”
“The left-wing mob finally got to them, eh?” Rip asked.
“Too many Fortune 500 companies who threatened to pull their sponsorships.”
Rip’s head was spinning now, and not just from that mysterious liquor he imbibed four years ago. He never expected a Democratic president to set in motion such profound changes in society. Just then another scooter came whizzing by. Rip tried to wave the driver by but the scooter driver wouldn’t stop. “Sorry,” she said. “Have to get to the protest.”
“What are you protesting?” Rip shouted.
“The president’s sending armed agents into American cities over the objections of local mayors and governors,” the scooter driver said, before disappearing around a corner. “Plainclothes officers scooping people off the streets in unmarked vehicles – not even reading them their rights first. They even tear-gassed the mayor in Portland!” Now Rip was really bewildered. He remembered back in 2016 when armed protestors had taken over a federal building in Oregon and held it for 41 days — President Obama hadn’t done anything that drastic. Rip was sure that Republicans, always so keen to defend state’s rights, must be going apoplectic about President Clinton sending in federal agents to arrest protestors. He wished he had money to buy a newspaper —or enough battery in his phone to look things up on Roanoke.com. Instead, he went to Elmwood Park and went back to sleep, wondering how things would have been different if only Trump had won in 2016.
