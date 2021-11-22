Editorial: Roanoke cannot afford apathy as gun violence rises

However frustratingly nebulous and unmanageable the sources of the problem might seem, the consequences are real and deadly. Roanoke has tallied more than 60 shootings so far this year, a 22% increase over the number seen by this time in 2020.

The alarming trend came home in a heart-wrenchingly poignant and personal way on Nov. 15, when Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey shared during a council meeting that the 15th person to die from gun violence in Roanoke this year was his brother-in-law, Clayton T. Williams, who was shot and killed early Nov. 14 on Williamson Road.

“We are literally killing our community,” Jeffrey said.

During a meeting of Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission on the evening of Nov. 9, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb provided a sobering statistical breakdown — although maybe the most sobering aspect was how quickly the totals he cited were out of date.

Of the 59 shootings Cobb referenced, only 10 have resulted in arrests, with 22 more still actively being investigated and 21 inactive. Almost two thirds of the shootings — 63% — happened in northwest Roanoke.

Of the 14 homicide victims as of Nov. 9 that Cobb discussed, eight of them were between ages 8 and 29. Most of the shooting victims and most of the suspects are in their teens and 20s.