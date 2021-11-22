Editorial: Roanoke cannot afford apathy as gun violence rises

The ability to prevent a crime before it happens remains, alas, mostly the turf of science fiction.
In fact, there’s a movie devoted to this very notion, Steven Spielberg’s “Minority Report,” based on a Philip K. Dick short story, starring Tom Cruise, hailed as a masterpiece by the late Roger Ebert. The high tech storyline ultimately concludes that given the level of intrusive government surveillance that would be required, this preventative could be worse than the disease.
Be that as it may, a city like Roanoke, faced with a frightening increase in gun violence, can’t sit idly by.
Roanoke isn’t special in this regard. Nationwide gun violence has escalated for two years solid, according to the not-for-profit Gun Violence Archive. In 2020, about 120 Americans a day perished from gunfire as opposed to 108 a day in 2019. So far in 2021 about 123 people a day have lost their lives to shootings of some kind.
The reasons why this has been happening are difficult to nail down, and hard to separate from partisan bickering, but a number of factors potentially contribute: spikes in unemployment and gun ownership during the pandemic, a worsening of income inequality, community tensions with law enforcement heightened by the protests in response to killings by police officers. Even the hotter summers can be an aggravating factor.
However frustratingly nebulous and unmanageable the sources of the problem might seem, the consequences are real and deadly. Roanoke has tallied more than 60 shootings so far this year, a 22% increase over the number seen by this time in 2020.
The alarming trend came home in a heart-wrenchingly poignant and personal way on Nov. 15, when Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey shared during a council meeting that the 15th person to die from gun violence in Roanoke this year was his brother-in-law, Clayton T. Williams, who was shot and killed early Nov. 14 on Williamson Road.
“We are literally killing our community,” Jeffrey said.
During a meeting of Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission on the evening of Nov. 9, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb provided a sobering statistical breakdown — although maybe the most sobering aspect was how quickly the totals he cited were out of date.
Of the 59 shootings Cobb referenced, only 10 have resulted in arrests, with 22 more still actively being investigated and 21 inactive. Almost two thirds of the shootings — 63% — happened in northwest Roanoke.
Of the 14 homicide victims as of Nov. 9 that Cobb discussed, eight of them were between ages 8 and 29. Most of the shooting victims and most of the suspects are in their teens and 20s.
Throughout the commission meeting, city officials and representatives from various programs and nonprofit organizations spoke about the steps their personnel have taken to address the crisis.
The portrait that arose from their combined reports and testimonials was not one of a swift citywide crackdown but of a number of face to face interactions, reaching out to communities to determine the state of neighborhood watch organizations, sitting down with a teen reported to be troubled and guiding him toward a different path, offering activities outside school to keep hands constructively occupied that might otherwise be destructively idle, recruiting volunteers to help mentor young children as they learn to read and thus decrease their likelihood of becoming a stark statistic.
No one of these programs will turn out to be the solution. To get at the roots of gun violence and change the culture that enables it will take all of these agencies working in tandem, and then some.
“This represents a community challenge,” said Mayor Sherman Lea, and solving it will require participation by “the entire community.”
Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman spoke of seizures of illegal drugs and illegally possessed guns and introduced Lloyd Merchant, leader of the volunteer Rapid Engagement Support in the Event of Trauma or RESET team, that meets with community and family members affected by violent crime to offer counseling.
Roman didn’t speak about how the police department has had to function with more than 40 officer vacancies or the challenges presented by the grotesque cultural notion that being a “snitch” and cooperating with police is somehow a worse transgression than letting a crime go unsolved.
Lea, a Democrat, noted that the Roanoke City Council has recently approved pay increases and bonuses for officers. (Democrats may control the Star City but “defund the police” sure has not caught on here.)
During that same Nov. 9 meeting, the commission sought public input on how to direct the spending of $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds specifically set aside to tackle the gun violence issue.
Only 10 people spoke, most of them program heads or program representatives there to remind the city about work they’re already doing to address aspects of the problem in hopes that their efforts will get a boost from those funds. For them, as for the city in general, those ARPA funds represent an unprecedented one-time opportunity.
Perhaps the most distressing aspect of the public hearing was all the empty seats in the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. The regular home to Roanoke Symphony Orchestra concerts and Broadway in Roanoke shows seats over 2,000, but only about 30 people came to the meeting — and that number includes the commission members.
It seems unlikely, given the packed houses at concerts and cultural events, that citizens stayed away out of pandemic concerns. A demonstration of apathy is no way to urge a government body to action.
Thankfully, commission members and city officials aren’t taking their cues from those empty seats.
Four days after the public hearing, city officials reunited at for a “Stomp the Violence” gathering at Paradise Cathedral on Melrose Avenue Northwest, organized by Nicole Ross, head of Youth Enrichment Services of Southwest Virginia and a member of the gun violence prevention commission.
Ross hopes to hold a new “Stomp the Violence” every quarter, and she wants these events to bring the discussion of ending gun violence directly into the communities that need it most, telling reporter Alicia Petska, “This is not a one and done.”
Ross’s dynamism and determination, allied with many others of like mind, will be the force that makes the difference.