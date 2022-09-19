Editorial: Roanoke furniture company gets the mural spirit

We still say the Roanoke Valley needs more murals — but a recent head-turning addition to Roanoke’s outdoor art offerings provides an example of how it ought to be done.

Several industrial buildings and lots stand along a relatively isolated stretch of the Roanoke River Greenway that begins at a parking lot off Cook Drive in Salem and terminates on the north side of the river next to the Norfolk Southern rail yard.

One of those buildings has acquired a delightful surprise to offer passersby — a 5,000-square-foot mural depicting scenes from the Appalachian outdoors. The enormous painting adorns the back wall of Barrows, a commercial interiors business on Blue Ridge Drive in Southwest Roanoke that sells office furniture, commercial flooring, cabinets and other supplies to businesses, health care facilities and schools and even homes.

Barrows owner Chris Clemmer said the mural illustrates “the four seasons of Appalachia,” with each scene depicting the same family involved in different activities through the seasons, including a bout of bluegrass playing, with settings and details unique to our region. One scene includes a pawpaw tree. Another portrays the unmistakable McAfee Knob overlook.

Josh Nolan, one of the three artists who brought the mural to life, came up with the idea, Clemmer said. Nolan’s wife Libby Shafer — together they are Nolan-Shafer Murals — and fellow Roanoke artist and muralist Maggie Perrin-Key completed the team of creative painters.

Although the mural was a joint project with the city of Roanoke and Roanoke Parks and Rec, it began with Barrows. “We get a lot from the valley, so if there’s a small way that we can give back to people and do something pretty, why not?” Clemmer said

The company of about 50 employees, founded in Roanoke more than three decades ago, moved from Rockland Avenue Northwest into the renovated Blue Ridge Drive building in 2020. Because Barrows already had to pay to repaint the exterior, Clemmer wanted to do something fun on the outside, but the right idea didn’t arrive right away.

However, the city wanted to augment that stretch of greenway with Liz Belcher Plaza, honoring the valley’s first greenways coordinator, now retired, and it turned out that to do that Roanoke needed an easement from Barrows. Clemmer requested that the money the city wished to pay Barrows for the easement (about $10,000) be directed instead toward the mural he wanted to have, with the company picking up the rest of the cost.

“Barrows paid the great majority of the cost and made a great contribution to the community,” said Roanoke Arts and Culture Coordinator Doug Jackson.

Clemmer’s thrilled with the results. “This was a home run. It’s perfect.”

Eventually he intends to replace the trees between the mural and the greenway with a wildflower garden, but he said greenway users are welcome to walk up to take a closer look.

Barrows’ art wall is part of the city’s “Art in Place” public/private partnership initiative that also produced larger Josh Nolan’s “Floating, Together” mural facing Campbell Avenue at 210 Fourth Street S.W.

“We’re hoping the Art in Place strategy helps us do more work in neighborhoods and along business corridors,” Jackson said.

Barrows sets a great example of how a local business can work with the city to provide Roanoke with the sort of ambience visitors will enjoy and remember. Hopefully, even more corporate citizens will follow suit.