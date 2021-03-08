Editorial: Roanoke needs a statue to Linwood Holton

We do not normally celebrate the death of a tree. However, the passing of one particular Korean Fir in downtown Roanoke is fortuitous.
In a few weeks, spring will be upon us and we’ll start seeing some greenery — just not that particular greenery.
Just off Franklin Road, near the former Norfolk Southern building, is a patch of land that in 2016 the city named Holton Plaza in honor of former Gov. Linwood Holton. In and around this plaza are displays explaining Holton’s political importance, as well as some selected vegetation — a Stellar Pink Rutgers Hybrid Dogwood tree that Holton himself planted, an Eastern Red Cedar, a Natchez Crepe Myrtle, an Allee Chinese Elm, a Bald Cypress. When they’re all fully leafed out, Holton Plaza is a nice little place to relax on your way between Elmwood Park and the City Market.
There’s one type of plant life that won’t be there, though — our aforementioned Korean fir that once stood in the center of Holton Plaza. It expired about two years ago and now is just a sawed-off stump. The city plans to replace it with a Norway Spruce this fall.
We have what we think is a better idea.
Nothing against that Norway Spruce, but what Holton Plaza really needs isn’t a spruce but a statue. Specifically, a statue of Holton — and that center space where the Korean Fir once stood makes a logical place.
Roanoke is a city that is short on statues. By our count, there are only two that depict actual people. There’s the statue of Martin Luther King Jr. on Henry Street, which appears to be the only statue in Virginia to the slain civil rights leader. With its audio portion that plays portions of King’s speeches, it’s a monument that deserves more attention. Then, inside the Performing Arts Center at the Berglund Center, there’s a small statue of Gibson Morrisey, founder of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra. We have other statues, but they depict generic figures, the two most prominent being the police memorial outside the police station and the firefighter’s memorial in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation.
This deficit of statuary has served Roanoke well in some ways. We were generally spared a debate over Confederate statues because we had none; only a fairly-obscure shaft dedicated to Robert E. Lee that’s now gone. Still, it seems remarkable that Roanoke over the years hasn’t erected more statues. Even with Roanoke’s abbreviated history, we certainly don’t lack for historical figures of statue-worthy statue. Over the years, we’ve pointed out some of them. We have a post office named after Caldwell Butler, the former congressman who broke with his party to vote for the impeachment of Richard Nixon during Watergate — but no statue of Butler. We now have a courthouse named after Oliver Hill, the famed civil rights lawyer who grew up in Roanoke — but no statue of Hill. We have a historical marker to Oscar Micheaux, the nation’s first Black filmmaker who for a time in the 1920s turned Roanoke into the Black Hollywood — but no statue of Micheaux. We’re in the process of locating a new bus station. Wherever it goes, the design should include a statue to Margie Jumper who was Roanoke’s Rosa Parks. In 1946, nine years before Parks, Jumper was charged with refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a streetcar. (Former Roanoke Mayor and longtime historian Nelson Harris has documented some earlier examples of Black bus riders in Roanoke who were charged with the same offense; the city should find some way in the new bus station to honor all of them). Last summer, when the nation marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to the vote, we proposed another statue: The paperwork that carried the amendment’s final ratification by Tennessee passed through Bristol, Roanoke and Lynchburg en route to Washington. We asked readers then to imagine a statue near the railroad tracks that would depict local suffrage leaders.
We still think all those are good ideas. There’s a good civic reason to want these statues. While other cities are wrestling over which statues to take down, Roanoke could make a statement by putting up statues that help make the case for how our city’s history has always been different from others’. Not perfect, mind you — we could also use a memorial to the lynching victim in the infamous Riot of 1893 — but different. It was those differences — a little more openness than the rest of Virginia — that drew the Big Stone Gap native to Roanoke when he graduated from law school in 1949. Virginia then was a one-party state ruled by the segregationist Byrd Machine. “I wanted to break up that machine,” he told us when he was in town for the plaza’s dedication. “I knew Roanoke was a wide-open, broad-thinking community that was open to change. Roanoke was the place to do it.”
It was from Roanoke that Holton mounted his challenges against the Byrd Machine — until he finally broke through in 1969 to become the state’s first Republican governor since Reconstruction. Not to be overly dramatic about it, but a man from Roanoke turned Virginia into a multiparty democracy. And it was a man from Roanoke who formally pronounced the end of an immoral period in Virginia’s history. “The era of defiance is behind us,” he declared in his inaugural address.
All those and Holton’s other accomplishments in office are magnificently explained in plaques around the plaza that bears his name. Statewide, and even nationally, we remember Holton as a civil rights governor who pointedly escorted one of his daughters to an integrated school at a time when that was still controversial. Locally, we often forget that it was Holton’s administration that set in motion cleaning up the state’s waters, turning Smith Mountain Lake from the sewage lagoon that it was in the early ’70s to the popular recreation area it is today. The coming of spring highlights Holton Plaza as an urban green space, but also highlights the absence of a statue as its centerpiece. The scheduled installation of a Norway Spruce this fall to replace that unfortunate Korean Fir also gives us a deadline.