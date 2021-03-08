Editorial: Roanoke needs a statue to Linwood Holton

Roanoke is a city that is short on statues. By our count, there are only two that depict actual people. There’s the statue of Martin Luther King Jr. on Henry Street, which appears to be the only statue in Virginia to the slain civil rights leader. With its audio portion that plays portions of King’s speeches, it’s a monument that deserves more attention. Then, inside the Performing Arts Center at the Berglund Center, there’s a small statue of Gibson Morrisey, founder of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra. We have other statues, but they depict generic figures, the two most prominent being the police memorial outside the police station and the firefighter’s memorial in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

This deficit of statuary has served Roanoke well in some ways. We were generally spared a debate over Confederate statues because we had none; only a fairly-obscure shaft dedicated to Robert E. Lee that’s now gone. Still, it seems remarkable that Roanoke over the years hasn’t erected more statues. Even with Roanoke’s abbreviated history, we certainly don’t lack for historical figures of statue-worthy statue. Over the years, we’ve pointed out some of them. We have a post office named after Caldwell Butler, the former congressman who broke with his party to vote for the impeachment of Richard Nixon during Watergate — but no statue of Butler. We now have a courthouse named after Oliver Hill, the famed civil rights lawyer who grew up in Roanoke — but no statue of Hill. We have a historical marker to Oscar Micheaux, the nation’s first Black filmmaker who for a time in the 1920s turned Roanoke into the Black Hollywood — but no statue of Micheaux. We’re in the process of locating a new bus station. Wherever it goes, the design should include a statue to Margie Jumper who was Roanoke’s Rosa Parks. In 1946, nine years before Parks, Jumper was charged with refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a streetcar. (Former Roanoke Mayor and longtime historian Nelson Harris has documented some earlier examples of Black bus riders in Roanoke who were charged with the same offense; the city should find some way in the new bus station to honor all of them). Last summer, when the nation marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to the vote, we proposed another statue: The paperwork that carried the amendment’s final ratification by Tennessee passed through Bristol, Roanoke and Lynchburg en route to Washington. We asked readers then to imagine a statue near the railroad tracks that would depict local suffrage leaders.