Editorial: Roanoke-NRV has more graduate students than you might think

Those numbers might give Blacksburg some heartburn; the town hasn’t been as keen on Tech’s growth as Tech has been (or other localities in the region have been). Blacksburg wonders where all those students will live; other localities don’t have to deal with those details. In any case, our goal here is to look at the overall region — and more students are a good thing. Except here’s the problem: When we include graduate students, the total numbers aren’t growing. Tech’s grad student enrollment is down 51 from a year ago, Radford’s is down 752. Hollins University’s graduate count is down 24. Roanoke College and Ferrum College don’t have graduate programs. In all, we’re down 827 graduate students — which means regionwide we’re down a total of 724 students from a year ago, from 51,442 to 50,718. That’s a drop of 1.4%. Maybe that’s not enough to worry about but still underscores our original point: Just because Virginia Tech is growing undergraduate enrollment doesn’t mean the region as a whole is growing the total number of students. Instead we’re just rearranging where those students are. Furthermore, it’s going to be increasingly difficult to grow that overall number because U.S. birth rates have been declining since 2008. That means there are fewer future college students in the pipeline.