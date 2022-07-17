Editorial: Roanoke police discussion left out the elephant in the room

Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman’s explanation for a mortifying statistic offered a ray of hope of sorts within a grim well.

On July 5, Roman presented his department’s Public Safety Briefing 2021 to the Roanoke City Council. A chart comparing major crimes showed that overall incidents of crime went down from 2020 to 2021, with exceptions for some violent crimes. At first glance the most alarming category was rape, with 30 incidents recorded in 2020 and 64 in 2021, an increase of 113%.

When understandably concerned council members asked about the reason for the increase, Roman said that he believed it was in part a result of recent changes to how the department handles rape investigations.

“One of the very first things that I did, as I assumed Chief of Police here,” Roman said, “is I reached out to organizations such as SARA” — Sexual Assault Response and Awareness, the Roanoke Valley’s sexual assault crisis center — “to ensure that we as a law enforcement agency were doing everything we possibly could to make the environment conducive to ensuring that victims come forward.”

He noted that sexual assault is one of the most underreported offenses, a fact that applies worldwide. As police chief, he sought to break that pattern. “We have worked very hard with our partners, many of them, to ensure that our investigators are better trained over the last two and a half, three years to make sure that they understand the intricacies associated with a sexual crime victim coming forward,” he said.

In many police departments, the same detectives that investigate murders and robberies also handle rape cases. “We removed the investigation of sexual assaults from our major crime section,” Roman said, “into a special victims unit, just so we can have a more personalized touch, a more personalized approach, just so we can be more welcoming to victims … as a result, I would like to think that more people are coming forward to report these things when traditionally they don’t.”

Roman and his staff and the organizations they work with deserve commendation for this approach.

Increasing gun violence...

However, he did not solely attribute the statistical increase to success in outreach to victims. “There’s numerous contributing factors, one being COVID,” and the prolonged time that “we are all in the same home at the same time. We have been sequestered into our homes,” the same reason domestic abuse cases have increased nationwide.

The pandemic and the stress associated with it also contributes to another problem that saw an increase in Roanoke and nationwide: gun violence.

The most recent gun violence statistics from the city, released mid-June at a meeting of the Gun Violence Prevention Committee, showed incidents of firearm-related woundings and killings still on the rise, with nine homicides from Jan. 1-June 14, as opposed to six during the same period in 2021; and 25 aggravated assaults by June 14 as opposed to 19 during the same interval in 2021.

The slides Roman shared July 5 reminded how 2021 exceeded 2020. During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city saw 12 gun-related homicides and 47 aggravated assaults. In 2021 those numbers rose to 16 homicides and 50 aggravated assaults. So far, 2022 remains on track to surpass 2021.

“The priority for the police department is gun violence,” Roman said. “Whatever we can do to interrupt that cycle of gun violence is what we have been doing. Many times you will find that guns and drugs are associated and so we endeavor to make an impact in both categories.”

He highlighted the work done by the RESET (Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma) team, connecting nine people or families with counseling services in 2021. The department seeks more RESET volunteers and wishes to expand mentoring services for at-risk youth. “That is the work that many of us in this room have been doing and engaging in,” addressing “how do we interrupt the cycle of tomorrow’s gun violence, next year’s gun violence.”One of the city’s gun violence prevention programs, Groceries Not Guns, which exchanges unwanted firearms for supermarket gift cards, has come under criticism as an initiative that might feel good but has no value in stopping shootings. Asked bluntly by Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd if Groceries Not Guns has a positive impact, Roman said he supports it.

“I would classify success as any time we are able to take guns out of the hands of someone who would use it for ill will. It’s a success, whether that be one or whether that be 1,001,” he said. “For those who have trouble buying into that concept, certainly you can buy into the concept of ensuring that people have groceries.”

The city’s gun violence problem will be the top issue in the November council election, with several of the challengers saying more needs to be done to boost police presence and produce immediate results.

...and a diminished police force

Astonishingly, the biggest single factor in how effectively Roanoke police can carry out their duties did not come up for discussion during the presentation, raised neither by Roman nor council members, though it factored by implication in several of the answers Roman gave.

Police departments nationwide are struggling to hire and retain new recruits, and Roanoke is no exception: the police department remains severely understaffed. Statistics provided to the editorial board by city officials show that in March, the Roanoke Police Department had 209 sworn officers and 55 vacancies. In March 2021, those numbers were 220 officers, 46 vacancies. In 2020, 247 offices, 20 vacancies.

Some help is on the way, with eight recruits in training, three recruits and one certified officer awaiting the August academy and five more officers in the hiring process. Hopefully the increases to public safety compensation approved by council for this fiscal year’s budget will have some benefit as a recruitment tool.

During his July 5 talk, Roman told the council that officers have reduced capacity to make traffic stops or prioritize nuisance problems like young children downtown on scooters late at night or sidewalk campers who simply settle in at a new spot nearby when asked to move. The personnel shortage also impeded the department’s ability to do basic community outreach, such as having officers attend public events like last month’s Juneteenth celebration. “So sometimes our footprint has not been as visible.”

Roanoke’s police department absolutely needs more officers and more resources, though like the escalating gun violence, the problem can’t be solved with a snap of the fingers. Council candidates serious about giving our police more funds to counter gun violence should come up with practical, durable proposals, not shortsighted solutions like defunding the anti-gun violence programs that are already in place. It is not a zero-sum game.

Sitting council members, on the other hand, should show more curiosity about how the police department’s recruitment efforts are faring.