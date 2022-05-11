Editorial: Roanoke's history, set in motion

When thinking of the ways local history gets shared, one tends to think of static media: books, newspapers, paintings, photographs.

One does not immediately think of choreography. And yet, at least in Roanoke, there’s a show that uses choreography to share the story of how the city came to be.

Dancers will take to the Elmwood Park stage Saturday to perform an 80-minute show based on Roanoke’s railroad history. Creator Pedro Szalay named it “TIES,” which references the past and future connections between families and neighbors, but also refers to railroad ties that hold the tracks in place.

Dance, of course, is an ancient form of expression in its own right, frequently used for storytelling, but not generally thought of in the 21st century as a method for teaching local history.

For Szalay, artistic director of Southwest Virginia Ballet, it’s the method that comes naturally, as evidenced not just by “TIES” but by his work with Roanoke elementary schools. He first taught the Richmond Ballet’s “Minds in Motion” program for schoolchildren, then founded his own “Dance Español” program that teaches Spanish, incorporates material from class curricula, introduces students to cultural nonprofits such as the Taubman Museum of Art, and culminated in a big school dance performance.

Szalay was jotting down the ideas that became “TIES” even before he joined Southwest Virginia Ballet in 2006. Roanoke’s history as a railroad town resonated with aspects of his own life story.

Journeys by trainIn a turn of events that has echoes in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Szalay’s 9-year-old mother and her parents fled Hungary by train in the late 1940s to escape the Soviet occupation. They took refuge in Germany, where they were eventually given a choice to relocate to Canada or South America. Szalay’s grandfather, an agronomist engineer, chose Venezuela, drawn by the promise of land.

In “TIES,” Szalay imagines the growth of the community that became Roanoke, beginning with a single European settler exploring the land, testing whether the soil will be suitable for farming, his discoveries told through movement. “Dance is a silent art form,” Szalay said.

As the performance progresses, more and more people gradually come to the valley, the dances becoming correspondingly more complex, including couples dances and a square dance. One particularly memorable sequence, as railroad construction starts, has male dancers tossing and jumping over prop railroad ties.

Later the cast dances in and on top of railroad car sets — and in a moving moment set at the dawn of World War I, a soldier says goodbye to his sweetheart before the train takes him away.

“TIES” has only been performed in Roanoke, first in 2008 and 2009, then brought back in 2016 after the Virginia Museum of Transportation restored the classic Norfolk & Western J-Class 611 steam engine to working order.

Though Saturday’s performances take place outdoors in Elmwood Park, the railroad car sets will return, Szalay said.

One of the dancers in the upcoming performances, Blacksburg High School senior Dani Riley, described “TIES” to The Roanoke Times as “very different, but in the best way possible,” elaborating that, “I know a lot of people are unfamiliar with ‘TIES’ because it is an original piece created by Pedro. When they come to see it, it will not be anything like a classical ballet. There are definitely elements of classical ballet incorporated, but the overall movements are more contemporary-based.”

Ties that uniteThat’s not the only way in which Szalay has innovated. As is true with “Dance Español,” TIES is a multimedia, multi-organization collaboration. The transportation museum helped him with the concept. The show makes use of projected images from the O. Winston Link Museum and original songs by Roanoke Valley bluegrass musician David Austin, performed with Atta Boys and Blue Mule. One of those songs cleverly works the name “O. Winston Link” into a rhyming couplet.

All the elements came together through conversations, research and networking during Szalay’s early days in Roanoke. “Slowly talking with people and embracing the concept, that made it flourish,” he said.

Though the costumes are all period, Szalay imagines the show’s progression and conclusion as firmly tied to the present day. “People come from different parts of the world. People grew up here, people go away, people come back and make it grow in different aspects,” he said, forming the “TIES” of the title.

Szalay, who was born in Venezuela, grew up to become a company dancer at the Ballet National of Caracas. He left for America in 1994, ahead of the events that brought strongman Hugo Chavez into power. In 1995, he packed a single suitcase to travel via Amtrak passenger train from New York City to Virginia to begin a decade dancing for the Richmond Ballet. He’s glad that Amtrak now reaches Roanoke — another “tie” between communities.

Szalay himself is an example of an immigrant finding success in Roanoke. His artistic director position with Southwest Virginia Ballet became full time in 2012. In 2017, he and his husband, artist Mark Sheppard, purchased The Dance Centre of Southwest Virginia, the for-profit school in Salem where the nonprofit ballet was based, renamed it the Star City School of Ballet and moved it to the Roanoke Industrial Center, where it’s currently flourishing.

In a fine example of how a welcoming community benefits from embracing the innovators who move in, Szalay’s story has become part of Roanoke’s history, and he has given back by sharing Roanoke’s story in a way that moves.