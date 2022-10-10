Editorial: Rocky Mount voters should study confrontation videos

With a history that dates back before the American Revolution, Rocky Mount, the 4,900-population seat of Franklin County, is generally a charming place that, like most all rural communities, is striving to find new ways forward in an economy that’s no longer centered on factory jobs. Though some town residents and even a few town council members have been skeptical of Rocky Mount’s most innovative economic development experiment, the creation of the Harvester Performance Center, that music venue has remained a boon to the region since its opening in 2014. Unfortunately, another distinguishing thing about Rocky Mount, especially when it comes to speculations on the inner workings of its tiny town government, is a proliferation of conspiracy theories.

A journalist familiar with behind-the-scenes discussions on what happens within the town’s modest corridors of power might ruefully jest that Rocky Mount is home to more allegations of unprovable conspiracies than it has government officials. Rocky Mount officials admittedly did themselves no favors in this regard when they circled their wagons around embattled and now retired Police Chief Ken Criner, who was briefly suspended without pay in 2020 after employees in the police department filed complaints accusing him of unprofessional behavior and profane insults. Criner’s behavior has been cited in two lawsuits filed against the town, one of which arrived at a confidential settlement in May and one of which is still pending.

If any Rocky Mount residents want a change of council leadership, that opportunity is upon them in the old fashioned and proper American way: an election. In one race, attorney Holland Perdue, son of the late Judge Clyde Perdue, is challenging longtime Rocky Mount Mayor Steve Angle. In another race, six candidates are vying for three council seats. Only two of those running are incumbents, so the town council is guaranteed to begin 2023 with at least one new member. On Wednesday, Rocky Mount voters received new information about one council candidate, businessman Philip Bane, in the form of videos released by the town to Roanoke Times reporter Molly Hunter, providing views of an incident in which police were called to intervene. The events depicted in the town’s videos took place May 9.

Allegations of conspiracy and collusion play a part in the dispute between Bane and town officials.

The conflict illustrates one of the darker sides of economic development — when a partnership between a municipality and a business turns contentious. Bane has made claims on the campaign trail that the etown council has held secret votes as part of a conspiracy to block the progress of his planned hotel at 325 Franklin St. Asserting that Bane’s accusation is untrue, town officials counter that Bane’s repeated violations of town regulations drove them to request that construction halt until the issues can be resolved.

The evidence revealed so far through Molly Hunter’s investigation supports the town’s version of events, and led to the release of the three videos, one from the town security system and two from town employees.

On May 4, Town Attorney John Boitnott filed an appeal in Franklin County Circuit Court of a town Board of Zoning Appeals decision that went in Bane’s favor. Five days later, the confrontation recorded in the videos occurred, in which Bane repeatedly tries to enter the town municipal building, pacing in an agitated manner in the parking lot for several minutes. As Robert Wood, Rocky Mount’s town manager since May 2021, exits the building and gets into his car, Bane follows him and stands between the driver’s seat and the open car door so Wood can’t close it or back out of the parking spot. Bane stays put, demanding an answer to a question, as Wood tells him, “Get out of my door, dude!” The incident ultimately ends with the arrival of town police, called by town staff.

Voters in Rocky Mount should watch all three of these videos closely and reflect on whether a candidate capable of such behavior could possibly have a productive, positive relationship with the town employees he would be working with were he to be elected to office.